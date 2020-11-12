Nick Chubb 'happy and grateful' to be back with Browns after recovering from knee injury

With Chubb set to return soon, the running game will be back to full strength, and that's bad news for opposing defenses. Despite missing the last four games, Chubb still leads the NFL with six rushes of 20 or more yards this season. His aggressive rushing style and ability to elude tackles helped the Browns to a three-game win streak, which extended to four in Chubb's first game out, and pushed Cleveland's offense to one of the most efficient units in the league.

When Chubb plays well, everyone on the offense benefits, which is why coach Kevin Stefanski was thrilled to see Chubb back at practice Monday.

"He looked like Nick looks," he said Monday. "He was ready to roll out there at practice. Obviously, he is chomping at the bit. He has done everything in this rehab that has been asked of him. As you can imagine, he has attacked it."

Chubb knew what kind of work was needed to fully recover from a knee injury before this season. He suffered a gruesome knee dislocation with three ligament tears in 2015 at Georgia, but he returned for a full 2016 season and maintained his status as one of the top NFL running backs in the 2018 class.

So it's worth believing Chubb when he said he isn't worried about any rust that might come from his injury — he said he's felt good through his first two practices this week and feels as though he's back to running at full speed.