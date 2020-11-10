Grant Delpit taking nothing for granted as he works his way back from Achilles injury

Delpit, though, is staying engaged every way he can. He's in every meeting, whether it be full-team sessions or smaller gatherings with his fellow safeties and cornerbacks. If the game's at FirstEnergy Stadium, Delpit's in the building. If it's on the road, Delpit is parked in front of a TV just like every other Browns fan.

This isn't just to fill time. There's a purpose that will pay dividends in 2021 and beyond.

"Some guys learn from doing. Some guys learn from listening and being on the board. I think Grant is a very conscientious kid," Stefanski said. "He is making sure that this year he is still spending a lot of time and a lot of energy to understand the scheme and understand his role so when he hits the ground running, he is ready to go."

Said Delpit: "If I were to come back next year after not being in meetings, it'd be like having another rookie year next year."

Delpit was one of the first of a number of Browns players to deal with significant injuries this season, and he's determined to pay it forward when it comes to delivering positive motivation when it's needed. It hit him hard when Odell Beckham Jr. went down with a season-ending knee injury because of how uplifting Beckham had been for him throughout his recovery. Delpit said both Beckham and Jarvis Landry — his LSU brethren — would check on him every other day to make sure his head was in the right place.

Now, Delpit wants to play that role for Beckham, who is set to undergo surgery on his torn ACL in the coming days.

"It's been a lot of support in my corner," Delpit said, "and I try to dish it out as well."

It's all a part of Delpit's refreshed mindset, which he credits partially to reading Kobe Bryant's "Mamba Mentality" shortly after suffering the injury. Delpit's appreciation for just about everything — football and beyond — has come into a sharper focus as he works to get back to playing the game he loves.