News & Notes: Nick Chubb looks good in 1st practice back from injury

Kevin Stefanski enjoyed the familiar sight he saw at Monday's practice, the Browns' first after the bye weekend.

There he was, Nick Chubb, back with his teammates after missing more than a month because of a knee injury. There was Chubb taking carries, catching passes out of the backfield and looking like the same player who has been one of the NFL's best running backs since he entered the league in 2018.

It was a first practice, and there are three more to go before a decision is made about Chubb's status for Sunday's game against the Texans, but it was a good first step.

"He was fresh legs out there. He looked like Nick looked. He was ready to roll out there at practice," Stefanski said. "Obviously, he is chomping at the bit. He has done everything in this rehab that has been asked of him. As you can imagine he has attacked it."

Chubb was designated to return from injured reserve shortly before the practice. He doesn't necessarily have to be activated for Sunday's game — teams get three weeks before they're forced to make a decision — but the move gives the Browns plenty of time to decide if Chubb is ready to return to action after missing the past four games.

"We will see how the week unfolds here," Stefanski said.

Chubb recorded 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns before going down with a knee injury early in the second quarter of the Browns' Week 4 win over the Cowboys. Despite missing the past four games, Chubb leads the NFL this season with six rushes of 20-plus yards.