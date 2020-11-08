Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on Reserve/COVID-19

Berea, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns have placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list.*

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Statement from Cleveland Browns Spokesperson on Staff Member Testing Positive for COVID-19