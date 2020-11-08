Transactions

Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on Reserve/COVID-19

Nov 08, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Berea, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns have placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list.* 

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Statement from Cleveland Browns Spokesperson on Staff Member Testing Positive for COVID-19

"The Cleveland Browns were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted and close contacts were immediately self-isolated. When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority."

