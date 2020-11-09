Browns designate RB Nick Chubb for return

Markway (6-4, 247 pounds), entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2019 out of South Carolina. Markway spent time on the Giants' practice squad prior to his release during training camp in 2020 and then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for a brief stint at the end of training camp before being waived during final roster cuts. The St. Louis, Missouri native is in his second run with the Browns this season after being on the practice squad Weeks 3-5.