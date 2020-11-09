Transactions

Presented by

Browns designate RB Nick Chubb for return

Pro Bowl RB has been on injured reserve since Week 4 injury

Nov 09, 2020 at 12:45 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have designated RB Nick Chubb for return from injured reserve. In addition, the Browns have added TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad and released T Timon Parris from the practice squad.

In the first four games this season, Chubb recorded 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 43 yards on six carries at Dallas on Oct. 4, before injuring his knee in the first quarter. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5. Despite missing the past four games, Chubb leads the NFL this season with six rushes of 20-plus yards.

Markway (6-4, 247 pounds), entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2019 out of South Carolina. Markway spent time on the Giants' practice squad prior to his release during training camp in 2020 and then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for a brief stint at the end of training camp before being waived during final roster cuts. The St. Louis, Missouri native is in his second run with the Browns this season after being on the practice squad Weeks 3-5.

Related Links

* New this season, a player going on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.

Photos: The Browns 53 Man Roster

The Browns' 53 man roster as of November 9, 2020.

Kicker Cody Parkey (2)
1 / 53

Kicker Cody Parkey (2)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5)
2 / 53

Quarterback Case Keenum (5)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)
3 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
4 / 53

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10)
5 / 53

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
6 / 53

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12)
7 / 53

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20)
8 / 53

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21)
9 / 53

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21)

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23)
10 / 53

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25)
11 / 53

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27)
12 / 53

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27)

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28)
13 / 53

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29)
14 / 53

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30)
15 / 53

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31)
16 / 53

Fullback Andy Janovich (31)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33)
17 / 53

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34)
18 / 53

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35)
19 / 53

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36)
20 / 53

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39)
21 / 53

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42)
22 / 53

Safety Karl Joseph (42)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44)
23 / 53

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47)
24 / 53

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
25 / 53

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51)
26 / 53

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Elijah Lee (55) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
27 / 53

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Elijah Lee (55) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Center Nick Harris (53)
28 / 53

Center Nick Harris (53)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54)
29 / 53

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55)
30 / 53

Linebacker Tae Davis (55)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56)
31 / 53

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64)
32 / 53

Center JC Tretter (64)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65)
33 / 53

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65)

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70)
34 / 53

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
35 / 53

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74)
36 / 53

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)
37 / 53

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77)
38 / 53

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78)
39 / 53

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)
40 / 53

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81)
41 / 53

Tight end Austin Hooper (81)

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82)
42 / 53

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85)
43 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
44 / 53

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89)
45 / 53

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90)
46 / 53

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91)
47 / 53

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93)
48 / 53

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94)
49 / 53

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95)
50 / 53

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96)
51 / 53

Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97)
52 / 53

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98)
53 / 53

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on Reserve/COVID-19

news

Browns activate WR KhaDarel Hodge

The wide receiver is back on the active roster after missing time with a hamstring injury
news

Browns claim LB Elijah Lee

Former 7th-round selection is in his 4th NFL season
news

Browns designate WR KhaDarel Hodge for return

Hodge has been sidelined since Week 4 with a hamstring injury
news

Browns place WR Odell Beckham Jr. on injured reserve

Pro Bowl pass-catcher suffered knee injury Sunday in Cincinnati
news

Browns sign T Alex Taylor to practice squad

Rookie out of South Carolina State spent time with Browns during offseason
news

Browns sign CB Prince Smith to practice squad

Rookie out of New Hampshire spent time with Eagles, Giants
news

Browns elevate S Elijah Benton to active roster

Cleveland adds depth at safety for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh
news

Browns sign QB Kyle Lauletta to practice squad

Cleveland adds a QB to the practice squad after departure of Garrett Gilbert
news

Browns sign CB Robert Jackson to active roster

Cleveland's active roster is back to 53 players
news

Browns sign TE Jordan Franks and T Timon Parris to practice squad

Cleveland adds former Bengals TE, Washington T to practice squad

Advertising