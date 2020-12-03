Browns want '11 hats around the ball' when Derrick Henry has it

Then, there's his speed. His longest run of the season happened in Week 6 when he exploded through the Texans defense for 94 yards. Defenders sprinted a few feet behind him for the entire run, but his speed, which topped out at 21.6 mph, overpowered the whole defense.

His ball carrying ability is elite, too. He has yet to fumble the ball this season and has just six fumbles in his career. Five of them came last season. The Titans are second in the NFL with a +11 turnover differential and have a league-low five giveaways. Henry's ball security is a major factor in both numbers.

To many defenses, he's uncontrollable.

"He's very unique because he has size, he has speed and he has excellent vision," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "He can make the cuts, hit it inside, bounce it outside. He can run by you. He can run through you ... I think I named about everything."

The Browns defense, which is 11th in the league with an opposing average of 4.1 yards per rushing attempt, must find a way to stop him. Stefanski stressed proper tackling technique as a way to do it, but Henry won't be brought down easily with one defender. Any players in the area will have to join the effort.