Baker Mayfield continues balance of being 'aggressive and smart'

Better throws likely lead to touchdowns on both plays. On the miss to Higgins, Mayfield said his footwork was off. On the throw to Landry, Mayfield said he needed better technique on turning his hips around and re-adjusting as he rolled toward the sideline.

None of them are excuses — they're technique issues that Mayfield knows he needs to fix to be better.

"I'm very critical of my play," Mayfield said. "I pride myself on being an accurate passer, and I didn't do that. I'm going to beat myself up about that because I know I can be better, and it pisses me off when I don't do the things I need to."

The numbers show that Mayfield has still been accurate, though. He hasn't thrown an interception in his last 123 passing attempts, which span back to the last five games. During that stretch, he has seven passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 106.9 passer rating. The Browns are 4-1 during that stretch, too.

So yes, Mayfield might feel as though he's made mistakes that have muddled how he looks back at recent games. But his errors haven't prevented the Browns from winning football games, and his big plays have helped keep the passing offense humming.

"You have to always as a quarterback straddle that fine line of being aggressive and smart," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He has done a nice job the last few weeks. Even in that last game, he threw some tight window balls that had to be perfect, and they were. He is doing a nice job in that regard."

Mayfield always wants to strive to be better. After the Browns' passing game was limited due to inclement weather in Weeks 8-11, he pulled through, protected the ball and strung together a solid performance in Jacksonville. The Browns won in part because Mayfield played well, and that's all that can be asked from a quarterback.

Mayfield, though, will always ask more from himself. He knows that each throw will become more important as the end of the season nears and the postseason race heats up. So as he reviews the tape from each game, his mindset will never change: there's always room to be better.