News & Notes: Browns hopeful Ronnie Harrison can return by end of season

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. is guaranteed to miss the next three games but he hasn't been ruled out for the season.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday he hoped to see Harrison, who injured his shoulder in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, back on the field before the end of the regular season.

Harrison suffered the injury on the very first play of the game, which pitted him against the team that traded him to Cleveland shortly before the start of the season. Harrison didn't suffer a fracture and won't require surgery, Stefanski said.

"Ronnie is doing a nice job, so I am disappointed for him," Stefanski said. "I felt bad for Ronnie, especially playing against his former team. But he has given us a bunch of good reps. He has impacted the game. He has made big plays. So without him somebody is going to have to step up and make those plays and we are confident in the guys we have."

Harrison was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, guaranteeing he will, at the minimum, miss Sunday's game against the Titans, Week 14's Monday Night Football showdown with the Ravens and the Browns' Week 15 game against the New York Giants. He'd be eligible to return as soon as Week 16, when the Browns face the New York Jets, but Stefanski said he didn't have a specific timeframe for Harrison's recovery.

Without Harrison in Jacksonville, the Browns relied heavily on Karl Joseph, who played every snap in Harrison's absence. Stefanski said the team would work through its plan at safety throughout the week heading into Sunday's game at Tennessee.

"I have a ton of confidence in really all of those guys," Stefanski said. "I really do."

Working From Home

The Browns were delayed a bit in their return to the team facility Wednesday because of a staff member's positive COVID-19 test. It didn't throw too much of a wrench into the Browns' plans, though, because the morning was already filled with virtual meetings.

Cleveland was set to practice at a slightly later time in the afternoon but was able to do so as a full team — unlike last week, when it split up the offense and defense on one day and completely held out the defense on another. Snowy conditions forced the team to use its indoor facility.