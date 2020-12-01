Browns activate DE Myles Garrett, place S Ronnie Harrison on IR

The Cleveland Browns have activated DE Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (shoulder) on injured reserve. In addition, the team has released CB Stephen Denmark from the practice squad.
Despite missing the past two games, Garrett is tied for second in NFL with 9.5 sacks and tied for first with four forced fumbles. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 20.
Harrison has appeared in nine games with six starts after joining the Browns via trade on Sept. 3. He recorded 31 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one touchdown. Harrison sustained a shoulder injury on the first play at Jacksonville.
