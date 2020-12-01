3 Big Takeaways: Browns get Myles Garrett back in time for a 'big challenge' 

1. Browns get Myles Garrett back in time for a 'big challenge'

There's no better time to get a player like Myles Garrett back on the field than when you're gearing up for a game like the one the Browns have Sunday.

It's not just the stakes or the record on the other side of the field. It's the matchup.

The Browns still rank in the top half of the league in rush defense but have seen their numbers slip a bit in recent weeks. Garrett hasn't played in the last two games and was in and out of the lineup in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Raiders, who racked up more than 200 rushing yards at Cleveland's expense.

The Titans, of course, are one of the NFL's best on the ground thanks to the bruising rushing of Derrick Henry, who won the rushing title in 2019 and currently leads the NFL with 1,257 through 11 games. The Titans' approach is a contrast to the Browns, who have relied upon the tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on their way to leading the NFL in team rushing, because Henry is a one-man show who seemingly gets better as the game and season unfolds.

"It is going to be a big challenge this week," Stefanski said. "I think we have to make sure that we are gap sound, No. 1. You have to defeat blocks versus a team like this. You have to defeat your one-on-one blocks, and then you have to gang tackle.

"Just understanding how this team plays and seeing them over the years, it does present a big challenge."

Forget about the Titans and Henry for a second. For the Browns to take a step forward on defense this week and in the weeks that follow, they'll need to be better against the run, especially in the first parts of games.

One week after Miles Sanders and the Eagles amassed 96 rushing yards in the first half, the Browns allowed Jacksonville's James Robinson to rush for 57 yards on nine attempts in the first quarter. The Browns tightened up in the second and third quarters before allowing Robinson to break off a couple of big runs in the fourth and finish with a career-high 128 rushing yards.

Even though Garrett is renowned for his pass-rushing abilities, he's also effective against the run. His presence, alone, makes the Browns defense better and deeper. Simply put, it gives the Browns one more star to combat Tennessee's biggest one.

Stefanski stressed he wouldn't go as far to say Garrett's absence has been the direct cause of the team's recent struggles against the run but made it clear he'll be welcomed with open arms.