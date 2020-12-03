On the Offense

Presented by

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt focused on their own game before going head-to-head with Derrick Henry

Browns RBs will go against the NFL’s leading rusher Sunday in Nashville

Dec 02, 2020 at 07:39 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Nick Chubb didn't start thinking about one of the biggest storylines of the Browns' Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans until he was asked a question about it.

That question, which came Wednesday in his interview with local reporters, was about the significance of going head-to-head with running back Derrick Henry, who beat Chubb by 46 rushing yards last season for the NFL title and is the league's current leader. Henry and Chubb, as well as teammate Kareem Hunt, are among the premier backs in the NFL and are the biggest threats of their respective offenses.

But Chubb isn't worried about what Henry might do. He's worried about himself, and that comes at no surprise to anyone who's followed his gameday approach since he was drafted by the Browns in 2018.

"I haven't really thought about it," Chubb said. "I'm not really focused on anything that it has to do personally with me. (Henry) is a big, physical runner. He wears you down and doesn't stop."

The Browns' two-headed beast of Chubb and Hunt likely will need to top whatever damage Henry brings Sunday, and they're certainly capable of doing it. The duo has combined for more than 200 yards in two of the last three games and have been a catalyst behind the Browns' second three-game win streak of the season.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 12

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Jaguars yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
1 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
2 / 53

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28), Tight end Austin Hooper (81) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
3 / 53

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28), Tight end Austin Hooper (81) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
4 / 53

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
5 / 53

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
6 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
7 / 53

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
8 / 53

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
9 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
10 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
11 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
12 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
13 / 53

Center JC Tretter (64), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
14 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
15 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
16 / 53

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
17 / 53

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
18 / 53

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
19 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Joe Schobert after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
20 / 53

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Joe Schobert after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
21 / 53

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
22 / 53

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
23 / 53

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
24 / 53

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
25 / 53

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
26 / 53

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
27 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50), Linebacker Tae Davis (55), Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
28 / 53

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51), Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50), Linebacker Tae Davis (55), Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
29 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
30 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
31 / 53

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
32 / 53

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
33 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
34 / 53

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
35 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
36 / 53

Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
37 / 53

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
38 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82), Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
39 / 53

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82), Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94), Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
40 / 53

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94), Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
41 / 53

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
42 / 53

Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
43 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
44 / 53

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
45 / 53

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Callie Brownson, serving as tight ends coach, before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
46 / 53

Callie Brownson, serving as tight ends coach, before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
47 / 53

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
48 / 53

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
49 / 53

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
50 / 53

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
51 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
52 / 53

Safety Karl Joseph (42) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebackers Tae Davis (55), Mack Wilson (51), B.J. Goodson (93), Elijah Lee (52) and Malcolm Smith (56) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
53 / 53

Linebackers Tae Davis (55), Mack Wilson (51), B.J. Goodson (93), Elijah Lee (52) and Malcolm Smith (56) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Henry, meanwhile, has rushed for over 100 yards in all but four games this season. At 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, no running back in the league possesses the same combination of size and speed, and few defenses have been able to execute a game plan to fully suppress his Pro Bowl talents.

Chubb and Hunt can't do anything to stop Henry. But if they can top his output against the Titans, who own the 16th-best rushing defense in the league, the Browns offense should be in good shape.

"I know everybody is going to want to say it is all about these running backs – the three of them, they are extremely special; don't get me wrong," quarterback Baker Mayfield said, "but this is a great game and great teams. It's going to be all three phases against each other. We're going to have to play complementary football and play as a team to win this game. It's going to be a physical one."

Chubb could have extra motivation to outrush Henry. He was edged out for the rushing title last season in Week 17, when Henry ran for a season-best 211 yards to make a final leap over Chubb.

But if Chubb hasn't thought much about playing Sunday on the same field as Henry, then why would he hold any grudges over what happened in 2019? He's been one of the Browns' best offensive playmakers since he returned from his injury in Week 10, and his focus is on himself and possibly building his fourth consecutive game with over 100 yards.

"A little bit," Chubb said when asked if missing the title bothered him, "but it is nothing personal against him. It's more of just myself."

Revenge certainly will come for Chubb if he and Hunt help the Browns reach their ninth win and take another step closer to the postseason. The rushing duo has helped the Browns build their best season since 2007, but there's plenty of work left to meet their seasonal goals.

Maybe that's why Chubb hasn't put much thought on who's on the other end of the field. Sure, the matchup of the game might be between the running backs, but his personal focus is only on the production of one person.

Himself.

Related Content

news

Browns continue to roll with schedule changes, new obstacles in unique season

2020 has been all about flexibility for the Browns, and that was needed again Wednesday 
news

Baker Mayfield's mantra for persevering in inclement weather: 'Just take care of the ball'

Wind and rain have been major storylines in the Browns previous two games, but the Browns QB has learned how to fight through the conditions
news

Kevin Stefanski believes Baker Mayfield is 'ready to ascend' in 2nd half of season

Mayfield spent ample time digesting the pros and cons of his first eight games in 2020
news

Baker Mayfield confident 'savvy group' of Browns WRs will answer the bell

The Browns offense is ready to forge on without one of its top stars in Odell Beckham Jr.
news

Baker Mayfield plans to 'get back to the basics' to put Browns offense back on track

Mayfield is putting everything about last Sunday behind him, ready to rebound in Week 7
news

Browns gear up for a heavyweight matchup against Steelers talented core of defensive players

Cleveland is looking to extend its winning streak to 5 when it travels to Pittsburgh
news

The Browns' offense has thrived off unpredictability, continues to evolve

Cleveland is running one of the most efficient offenses in the league thanks to Kevin Stefanski's methodical game prep and play-calling
news

Baker Mayfield plans to treat Texas homecoming 'like any other game,' hopes to create more big moments from AT&T Stadium

The Browns might be on the road this week, but it won't feel like a road game for Mayfield
news

Browns determined to build off Week 2 success vs. Washington's dangerous defense

Washington's D-Line will provide a tough test Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Offense eager to show more polished performance in Thursday night home opener

The Browns believe the short week will help in forgetting about the Week 1 loss
news

Baker Mayfield ready to showcase revamped offense, new playbook

The quarterback is ready to put the Browns new offensive schemes to the test

Advertising