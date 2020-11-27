Documenting the Defense

Presented by

Browns secondary ready to step up with Denzel Ward sidelined

Cleveland will be without its top leader in the secondary, but the Browns are confident their defense won’t regress from its recent high level of play

Nov 27, 2020 at 02:56 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

The Browns are preparing to play Week 12 without another one of its best playmakers from their defense.

Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday cornerback Denzel Ward will be out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a calf injury in Week 11. Ward, who finished the game but reported the injury Monday and underwent an MRI, will miss his first game of the season.

The Browns defense will have to dig further into the depth of its secondary — which has also been without 2019 second-round pick Greedy Williams all season — and replace the gaping holes left from Ward and defensive end Myles Garrett, who missed Week 11 and will also be out Sunday after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

It might be their toughest challenge of the season, but the Browns feel as though they're prepared to tackle it.

"I'm disappointed for Denzel, but it's really no different than we have talked about with all the guys: They are out, and the next man has to step up," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think you have seen our guys do that throughout this year. Excited for the guys that we will have available to us."

Photos: Jaguars Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020
1 / 33

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on November 25, 2020
2 / 33

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during practice on November 25, 2020
3 / 33

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020
4 / 33

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020
5 / 33

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during practice on November 25, 2020
6 / 33

Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on November 25, 2020
7 / 33

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on November 25, 2020
8 / 33

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020
9 / 33

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on November 25, 2020
10 / 33

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020
11 / 33

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020
12 / 33

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on November 25, 2020
13 / 33

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020
14 / 33

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 25, 2020
15 / 33

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020
16 / 33

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 25, 2020
17 / 33

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020
18 / 33

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on November 25, 2020
19 / 33

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 25, 2020
20 / 33

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 25, 2020
21 / 33

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on November 25, 2020
22 / 33

Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020
23 / 33

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 25, 2020
24 / 33

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020
25 / 33

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 25, 2020
26 / 33

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 25, 2020
27 / 33

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020
28 / 33

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020
29 / 33

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 25, 2020
30 / 33

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on November 25, 2020
31 / 33

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 25, 2020
32 / 33

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020
33 / 33

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Ward has built a Pro-Bowl caliber resume so far this season. He leads the NFL with 15 passes defensed and notched his second interception of the season in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Ward is in the midst of a career-best season, but now the Browns must find ways to shut down an offense without him.

Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson likely will be at the top of the list of players with an opportunity to step up. Mitchell, who has 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble, has been on the field for every defensive snap in the last two games, while Johnson has operated primarily as the top slot cornerback.

With Ward out, defensive coordinator Joe Woods could use a variety of looks in the secondary to fill the void. He said the defense has given Johnson a balanced workload of practice reps on the outside in case he needed to expand his role in the defense beyond the slot position, while M.J. Stewart Jr. and Tavierre Thomas are also candidates for more playing time.

"We have the ability to move multiple guys around based on what we are doing coverage wise and based on matchups," Woods said. "Different guys will get opportunities. Denzel I am sure will be cheering for them, but we have to move on."

Ward's dominance this season will be tough for any individual player to replicate, but the onus on replacing him will fall on the entire defense. The unit found a way to force pressure and shut down the Eagles last week without Garrett on the defensive line — defensive end Olivier Vernon won AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording three sacks and a safety — and now the defense must function without its top secondary player.

The Browns, however, should be slightly aided by playing a favorable opponent. The Jaguars rank 29th in the NFL in passing offense and will start quarterback Mike Glennon, who hasn't started a game since 2017. Cleveland won't take the Jaguars lightly, but the matchups appear to assist the Browns as they attempt to navigate a week without their two biggest defensive leaders.

"There are some little adjustments here or there in terms of things that we are going to do, but for the most part, we are really just worried about us executing our game plan against them," Woods said. "If (Glennon) lets it rip, then we are doing our job and I feel like we will be in position to make the plays they're supposed to make."

The Browns will miss Ward, but they're ready for the challenge. The secondary has shown improved performances in the last three weeks and has helped the defense allow only 40 combined points over the last three games.

Maintaining those low scores will be tougher without Ward, but the Browns' secondary depth is eager for the test.

"We have a little bit of something for everybody to be honest with you," Woods said. "We feel like we are in good shape."

Related Content

news

Browns ready for a healed up Eagles offense

Cleveland's defense will look to maintain its momentum against a Philadelphia offense that has recovered from injuries to key players
news

Browns D prepares for several tricky matchups vs. Texans

The Browns have faced quality offenses all season, and that won't change Sunday
news

Denzel Ward taking his game to another level, tied for most passes defensed in NFL

Ward built one of his best games of the season last week in Cincinnati and could be on his way to a career-best season
news

Browns even more hungry for turnovers after falling short in Pittsburgh

Cleveland missed out on turnovers last week, but that's triggered the defense to become even hungrier for the ball against the Bengals
news

Browns D focused on slowing down rejuvenated, Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers passing game

Cleveland will look to make Sunday difficult for the veteran QB
news

What Myles Garrett's game-changing plays have meant to the Browns' early success

Garrett has meant 'everything' to the defense, DC Joe Woods says
news

Browns D needs 'everybody doing their job' against bevy of Cowboys playmakers

The Browns face a stiff, but enticing challenge in slowing down Dallas
news

Return of 3 key defenders will give Browns more options at each position

Mack Wilson, Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams all made long-awaited returns to practice this week
news

Browns prepare for 1st matchup against Joe Burrow in crucial Thursday night battle

The Browns are preparing for Burrow the same way they'd prepare for any veteran QB
news

Browns D will 'find out exactly where we are' with big opening test in Baltimore

After unusual offseason, the Browns will need to adjust quickly by tackling in full force
news

Denzel Ward has big individual goals for 2020, but wins come first

The 3rd-year CB has looked back to his old form in training camp

Advertising