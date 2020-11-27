What the Jaguars are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Jaguars, we're checking out what they're saying in Jacksonville about the game.
The only thing that I personally would [bring to Sunday] is just the personnel aspect because I’ve gone against the guys, but they have a whole new scheme, a whole new system with the coaching staff who came in. Other than the personnel and the players and what their demeanor’s are like and playing against them for four years, I don’t have a whole lot of the ins and outs of the actual offensive scheme and the lingo or the jargon they might be using. Former Browns LB Joe Schobert, who starts in the middle of Jacksonville's defense
I've never been in this position in my career so far. It's going to be new territory for all us, and I think we just have to be professionals about it; go to work understanding that some things are going to be stacked against us and play to the best of our abilities. Schobert on how Jaguars are adjusting without defensive coaches at practice because of COVID-19 protocols
The thing to me is I have nothing to lose. I mean I haven’t been the starter in three years. I don’t know when this opportunity’s going to come again. I’m just going to go out there, have fun, let it rip, and see what happens. We’re a 1-9 football team and I’m just going to do whatever I can to help us win. I’ve been through some good, I’ve been through some bad, and at this point in my career I just want to kind of go out and play like I have nothing to lose. Jaguars QB Mike Glennon, who was named the starter earlier this week
It's not a problem. A lot of us when we started coaching coached both sides of the football. The players will do a good job. It's adversity you face, but it's not going to affect the way we plan or the way we do things. The only part that the coaches aren't involved in will be the hour and twenty minutes we're on the football field. Other than that, they're all in there. I don't see it as a major thing. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone on coaching without most of the defensive staff
These guys have to be prepared and unfortunately [the] last couple weeks hasn’t shown very well. We’ve only scored one touchdown I think in two games and obviously we have higher standards for our offense than that. Jaguars OC Jay Gruden
I think that a lot of players have stepped up there defensively who have played well for them. Up front, Olivier Vernon – obviously, I have experience with playing against him when he was in Miami – he is a heck of a player, and I know he is just kind of coming off of an unbelievable game. He can have those types of games week in and week out. The linebacker crew does a really good job. I like (B.J.) Goodson. He can run around and make a lot of plays for them. I think that they will be a great challenge for us offensively moving the football. Marrone on the Browns D without Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward