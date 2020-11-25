News & Notes: More players ruled out vs. Jaguars

Ward Update

CB Denzel Ward also won't be available Sunday and is considered "week to week" after an MRI revealed he had a calf strain. Ward played every snap in the Browns' win over the Eagles and made an interception late in the game.

Stefanski said Ward likely suffered the injury late in the game but didn't know for sure. Asked if Ward was a candidate for injured reserve, which would keep him sidelined for a minimum of three games, Stefanski said, "We will work through that but as of yet we have not put him on there."

"Disappointed for Denzel but really no different than we have talked about with all the guys. They are out and next man has to step up," Stefanski said. "I think you have seen our guys do that throughout this year. So, I am excited for the guys that we will have available to us."

Stefanski said the team is weighing a number of different options and combinations in the secondary to combat Ward's absence. Slot corner Kevin Johnson has spent some time on the outside in the past while Tavierre Thomas, who has mostly played special teams in recent weeks, played extensively at the start of the year.

"We have had a lot of guys playing, so I think we have options there," Stefanski said, "but we will see how that plays out this week."

More Injury News

Three other Browns defensive players are dealing with injuries.

Safeties Sheldrick Redwine (knee) and Andrew Sendejo (groin) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (ankle) are considered day to day, Stefanski said.

S Ronnie Harrison (knee) was slated to participate in practice just a few days after suffering his injury against the Eagles. Harrison sustained a bone bruise early in the action and was limited to six snaps.

If he's ready to go Sunday in Jacksonville, he'll be lining up across from the team that traded him to Cleveland shortly before the start of the season.