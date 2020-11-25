Cup of Joe: No time for pity parties. Winning teams view adversity as an opportunity

Are you the type of team that wants to look for excuses? Or are you the type of team that looks for opportunity? Those are the questions a team must answer when they're hit with the kind of adversity the Browns have faced on the injury front all season long.

It doesn't matter who you are and it doesn't matter how great you are. You're going to be stuck with some adversity and it's how you view that adversity, a lot of times, that determines the path that you travel on moving forward.

The Browns have followed the right path so far, and a large amount of the credit should go to Kevin Stefanski and his staff for instilling an even-keeled mindset that has been reflected throughout the team. The alternative would not be ideal, especially with the Browns in the thick of a playoff race.

If you have that loser's mentality of looking for excuses as to why you can't get something done or use it as an opportunity to give up when something bad like Myles Garrett's and Denzel Ward's injuries happen, then all of a sudden your effort, your preparation, all those things get dialed back because in the back of your mind you feel like you've already lost. It's not necessarily the coach saying it to you, but it's the coach's mentality and the coach's attitude that affects you. It's like being a parent. Your kids see how you respond when things happen. If you have a meltdown when somebody spills some milk, they are going to have a meltdown when somebody spills milk. If you have a coach that has a little pity party for himself every time something bad happens on the sideline, that's what's going to happen with the players.