Browns ready for a healed up Eagles offense

The Browns defense believes it can stack another quality performance together in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cleveland has played its best two defensive games of the season against its two previous opponents in the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans, two teams that certainly don't lack any offensive firepower but were limited to 23 combined points.

Many factors played into the low outputs. Sure, the windy conditions from both games made all passes a real challenge, but the Browns still found a way to stop the run and limit the short passing game against the Texans. Many Browns coaches and players also gave credit to the Week 9 bye week as an opportunity to get healthy and take a deep dive into what improvements can be made in the second half of the season.

"I felt like we were more consistent in terms of what we were doing," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Thursday. "We have played a couple of games where the weather has been a factor. I think all those things – the self-scout, the guys getting better and the conditions – helped us to play the game last week."

Now, the Browns are looking to stay consistent and shut down the Eagles, who have struggled to find production offensively but have dealt with injuries to key players across their offense — and some of those players could return to a full capacity Sunday.

Tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery have played in just seven combined games this season. Jeffery saw the field for the first time last week but didn't catch a pass. Ertz was designated to return from injured reserve Monday and could be available for the first time in more than a month.

Running back Miles Sanders also missed three games due to injury, but when healthy, he's proven to be one of the most efficient rushers in the league — he's averaged 6 yards per carry this season, which ranks third among qualified players.