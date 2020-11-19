Cup of Joe: To rise in the AFC North, Browns must deliver more weather-proof performances like Sunday's

When you play in the Midwest, you have to expect at least one game in November when wind, rain or snow or all of the above wreaks havoc. That's the way it was throughout my entire career going back to high school. As a matter of fact, I just listened to "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" by Gordon Lightfoot the other day and couldn't help but think of the line "When the gales of November came slashin.'" That's just what you have to expect sometimes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

How you respond to adverse weather conditions matters in the NFL because more often than not, your playoff fate can come down to one game. And when the weather is really bad, like it's been for the Browns' past two games, it can be a great equalizer, and that makes your margin for error even thinner.

When you have bad weather, the turnover battle is more equalized because in a normal game, ball security is usually better from teams that emphasize it more and are better teams overall. But the chances of getting a fumble because of a bad snap in the wind or a punter letting it slip through his hands goes up equally for both teams. You don't have as many opportunities to take shots down the field, so a lot of stuff is shorter with more runs and fewer possessions. All of those things equal a closer score.

That's why the game of football is great because it is played in the elements. It's not always played in a dome. It's not played on a basketball court. You have to build a quality, well-rounded team that can do everything: offense, defense, special teams. You have to be able to win when it's hot, when it's cold, when it's raining, when it's snowing, when it's in a dome. Those are all of the factors that play into it, which to me, as a fan, makes it exciting.

It's just not always exciting for the players who have to endure those lousy conditions. Wide receivers especially hate playing in bad conditions because it's hard to catch the ball, it's hard to sometimes see out there, your hands are cold, your body's cold, it's hard to warm up. You saw it in their performance that they just did not want to be there.

The best feeling is when you see that exasperation on the other side of the line of scrimmage. You could just see it from their body language and it led to an energy loss.

Everyone talks about focus. Focus is the energy you put toward your task. And as a left tackle, my task was to block the dude in front of me or whoever the play called upon me to block. So, I had energy, I was able to focus that energy on my job, I was good. But those guys that focus on the weather, the cold, and focus on the misery of it and how much they hate it would lose focus and lose the energy needed for their job, and then that's when mistakes happen.