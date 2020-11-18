News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Browns tapping into contingency plans at multiple positions

With 5 players on reserve/COVID-19 list, Cleveland is preparing for anything Sunday

Nov 18, 2020 at 02:06 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Ever since March, when the Browns were forced out of their facility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has rolled with the punches and not made excuses.

That was once again the case Wednesday in the wake of the news that three players — T Jack Conklin, LS Charley Hughlett and K Cody Parkey — would join T Chris Hubbard and FB Andy Janovich on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Though some of the players could be back in time for Sunday's game against the Eagles, the Browns hit the practice fields Wednesday with a mindset to be ready to play without all five if necessary.

"Everybody else will be (practicing)," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, "so expect a full group working out there, which will be good."

Without Conklin and Hubbard, the Browns will lean on veteran Kendall Lamm at right tackle throughout practice this week. He'll be the starter if both players are unavailable, Stefanski said, and the Browns are confident he would fill the void nicely.

"Kendall works extremely hard. He fits the bill of the guys that we are looking for," Stefanski said. "He does a great job at practice and I see him a lot because he gets a ton of reps on the scout team, so he is blocking Myles Garrett many times, Olivier Vernon so he gets great work during the week. Very conscientious person, player, he studies real hard. So, should he be the guy, he will be ready to go."

Without Janovich, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Browns could look at a variety of options to fill his spot, including more snaps for a tight end such as Stephen Carlson, additional opportunities for the team's running backs or a potential elevation of Johnny Stanton from the practice squad.

Janovich, whom the Browns acquired in a trade in March, plays roughly 10-20 offensive snaps per game and is a key special teams player.

And then there's the tricky dynamic of practicing without your starting kicker and long snapper. The Browns have a backup plan at kicker with Matt McCrane, who is on the practice squad, and will rely on a handful of others internally to handle the long snapping — something Hughlett has done without missing a game for the Browns since 2014.

Stefanski said LB Mack Wilson was among the team's options to fill in for Hughlett if necessary.

"Many guys want to be a long snapper. But we have a few guys that already practice it," Stefanski said. "So, we will just make sure that we have a plan if we are without Charley."

Photos: In Focus - Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt

Chubb, who last saw the field Week 4 in Dallas, resumed his normal workload and led the Browns with 126 yards on 19 carries. Kareem Hunt, who filled in admirably as the Browns' top running back while Chubb was sidelined, got tougher to tackle as the game unfolded and finished with 104 yards.

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
1 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
2 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
3 / 29

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
4 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
5 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
6 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
7 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
8 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
9 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
10 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
11 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
12 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) after a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
13 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85), Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
14 / 29

Tight end David Njoku (85), Running Back Nick Chubb (24) and Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
15 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
16 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
17 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
18 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
19 / 29

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
20 / 29

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
21 / 29

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
22 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
23 / 29

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
24 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
25 / 29

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
26 / 29

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
27 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
28 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
29 / 29

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Garrett sidelined

Garrett stayed home Wednesday because of an illness, Stefanski said. Garrett has not been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"It's 2020, I don't think you rule out anything," Stefanski said. "Obviously, he is not going on the COVID list. He is sick and we will make sure that we again follow all the protocols.

"You know how it is when guys are sick. It is not like the old days where you say, 'All right, come on in later in the day.' You can't do that."

Unwavering confidence

Stefanski said his confidence with the Browns' passing game hasn't wavered after the past two games, which were heavily affected by unpleasant weather conditions.

QB Baker Mayfield has thrown for just 254 yards while completing two passes for 20 or more yards over the past two games. It's the first two-game stretch of Mayfield's career in which he didn't throw a touchdown pass in consecutive games.

Stefanski said Sunday the conditions were even worse than the previous game. It should also be noted the quarterbacks Cleveland faced during this stretch amassed a combined 271 passing yards.

Stefanski pointed back to Week 7, when Mayfield was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for close to 300 yards and five touchdowns, as a reason to not be too concerned by the past two games.

"I have tremendous confidence in our group, and I think you have to be able to play the game that is called for," Stefanski said. "That is kind of what we have done last week, certainly a couple weeks ago it was to a lesser extent.

"There have been moments where we are going to make sure we do whatever it takes to score points and I have tremendous confidence in our run and pass game."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: How Kevin Stefanski weather-proofed his game plan

Cleveland was forced to adapt to unfavorable conditions at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller hopes short-term patience turns into long-term success

Browns RG has missed the past 3 games with a calf injury
news

News & Notes: Every member of Browns' active roster participates in Wednesday's practice

Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller among those practicing as Browns prepare for Texans
news

News & Notes: Nick Chubb looks good in 1st practice back from injury

Pro Bowl RB was designated for return Monday
news

News & Notes: What the Browns plan to do on their bye week

Cleveland will hold one practice before taking the rest of the week off
news

News & Notes: Browns confident more D-linemen will soon join Myles Garrett at the quarterback

Garrett, the AFC's Defensive Player of the Month, has 9 of the Browns' 18 sacks on the season
news

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield's NFL honor 'a representation of the team'

3rd-year QB picked up the 2nd AFC Player of the Week honor of his career
news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett continues to 'strive for greatness' as Browns D looks for more game-changing plays

Tight end depth will receive a big test Sunday, while Chris Hubbard is impressing coaches in his progression at right guard
news

News & Notes: Alex Van Pelt loves competitive fire from Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr.

"Those are the guys you want on your team, the fighters, the guys that want to finish the race."
news

News & Notes: Ronnie Harrison returns to practice, ready to pick up where he left off

Browns safety missed last week's game because of a concussion
news

News & Notes: Browns D focused on the other streak that came to an end Sunday

Cleveland went without a turnover vs. Pittsburgh, marking the first time it's happened since midway through last season

Advertising