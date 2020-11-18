News & Notes: Browns tapping into contingency plans at multiple positions

Ever since March, when the Browns were forced out of their facility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has rolled with the punches and not made excuses.

That was once again the case Wednesday in the wake of the news that three players — T Jack Conklin, LS Charley Hughlett and K Cody Parkey — would join T Chris Hubbard and FB Andy Janovich on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Though some of the players could be back in time for Sunday's game against the Eagles, the Browns hit the practice fields Wednesday with a mindset to be ready to play without all five if necessary.

"Everybody else will be (practicing)," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, "so expect a full group working out there, which will be good."

Without Conklin and Hubbard, the Browns will lean on veteran Kendall Lamm at right tackle throughout practice this week. He'll be the starter if both players are unavailable, Stefanski said, and the Browns are confident he would fill the void nicely.

"Kendall works extremely hard. He fits the bill of the guys that we are looking for," Stefanski said. "He does a great job at practice and I see him a lot because he gets a ton of reps on the scout team, so he is blocking Myles Garrett many times, Olivier Vernon so he gets great work during the week. Very conscientious person, player, he studies real hard. So, should he be the guy, he will be ready to go."

Without Janovich, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Browns could look at a variety of options to fill his spot, including more snaps for a tight end such as Stephen Carlson, additional opportunities for the team's running backs or a potential elevation of Johnny Stanton from the practice squad.

Janovich, whom the Browns acquired in a trade in March, plays roughly 10-20 offensive snaps per game and is a key special teams player.

And then there's the tricky dynamic of practicing without your starting kicker and long snapper. The Browns have a backup plan at kicker with Matt McCrane, who is on the practice squad, and will rely on a handful of others internally to handle the long snapping — something Hughlett has done without missing a game for the Browns since 2014.

Stefanski said LB Mack Wilson was among the team's options to fill in for Hughlett if necessary.