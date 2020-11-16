News & Notes: How Kevin Stefanski weather-proofed his game plan

Kevin Stefanski didn't flinch as sideways hail, wind and rain pelted him during Sunday's National Anthem.

The same could be said as he delivered play calls throughout a second consecutive game that featured strong enough winds to completely disrupt and limit the passing game.

Two weeks earlier, the Browns found themselves on the wrong side of a weather-affected game in which the Raiders dominated time of possession and made just enough plays to come away with the victory. On Sunday, the Browns were the team that did all of the right things to win a game in adverse circumstances.

"After watching the tape, I think we played the game that was called for, called the game that was called for based on the conditions," Stefanski said. "I was proud of the team to battle there and come out of there with a W."

Stefanski had a feeling the conditions weren't going to be great early in the week as he eyed the long-term forecast. It's just not something you can truly prepare for until the latter part of the week, when forecasts tend to be more accurate, or even until game day, when you're on the field experiencing it firsthand.

The National Anthem, which preceded a 35-minute delay, provided one of many moments that reiterated it would take a different kind of attack to thrive in those types of elements.

"There were moments there where it was just whipping and there was no way you could complete a ball. I mean, there were times in warmups that you could not throw it 10 yards, it was getting knocked down," Stefanski said. "It was a constant communication with myself and the offensive staff kind of. 'Where are we? Has it died down enough to call this play?' And then a couple of times we just tried to get Baker (Mayfield) on the perimeter and maybe get him an easy completion or run it with him out there on the perimeter."

The Browns, who love running the ball and controlling the clock every week, stepped it up another level. Cleveland attempted 41 runs and just 20 passes Sunday with just six pass attempts coming in the second half. The Texans, who played from behind for most of the game, attempted 30 passes and rushed 22 times but were forced into multiple, tough decisions on fourth downs because of how the wind would affect field goal attempts.

Largely because of the bad weather, the Browns have accumulated just 254 yards and no touchdowns through the air in their best two games. In Week 7 against the Bengals, Mayfield threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns.