Nick Chubb's return to the end zone sends Browns to win over Texans

Seven long quarters filled with everything the Cleveland weather machine could throw at FirstEnergy Stadium came and went without a Browns touchdown.

Nick Chubb, back from a four-game absence, made sure it didn't reach eight Sunday, and that's all the Browns would need to get their second half of the season started the right way.

Chubb's 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter broke the tension on another low-scoring, weather-affected afternoon by the lake. His long-awaited return to the end zone gave Cleveland the necessary cushion to put away the Texans, 10-7, and reward a defense that answered the bell all game.

"I have not played in a while, and it felt like I had not played in a while," Chubb said. "I just had to knock the rust off and keep trusting myself and keep trusting in the line and that it would pay off in the end."

The win moved the Browns to 6-3 on the season. The loss dropped Houston to 2-7.

"They did not blink. They were unfazed," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I told them in the locker room, this is 2020, but you should not expect anything less. I am sure something else is coming – weather-related or whatever is may be – but our guys understand they are just going to control the things they can control ultimately and really just focus on playing good football."

Chubb, who last saw the field Week 4 in Dallas, resumed his normal workload and led the Browns with 126 yards on 19 carries. Kareem Hunt, who filled in admirably as the Browns' top running back while Chubb was sidelined, got tougher to tackle as the game unfolded and finished with 104 yards.

Chubb put an exclamation point on the victory when he took a third-and-3 carry with less than a minute to play 59 yards down the sidelines. He scooted out of bounds at the 2-yard line to ensure the Browns could end the game with two kneel downs.

"The play by Nick there at the end is indicative of the type of person and player he is," Stefanski said. "We told him, 'Hey, get the first and game is over. Go down.' We have a code word for that, and he said, 'Yes sir,' ripped down the sideline there and just did his job.

"We are looking for smart, tough dudes, and Nick Chubb is that."

Chubb and Hunt became the first the first Browns teammates to each rush for 100 yards in the same game since Leroy Kelly (113) and Ernie Green (103) on Oct. 8, 1966.