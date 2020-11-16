Snap Count Review: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt back to splitting carries, keeping legs fresh to the end

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Texans.
— In his first game back from a knee injury, RB Nick Chubb played 28 of a possible 65 snaps. He carried the ball on 19 of those plays and was targeted for a pass on another.
— RB Kareem Hunt, who took the lion's share of snaps during Chubb's absence, was on the field for 38 snaps. He also had 19 carries and was targeted four times in the passing game.
— TE Austin Hooper resumed his normal workload after a two-game absence. He played 55 of a possible 65 snaps.
— TEs Harrison Bryant (36) and David Njoku (23) split the other snaps at the position.
— With the Browns' running game humming, FB Andy Janovich saw an increase in his snaps (15).
— Rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones also saw an increase in playing time from the previous week. He was on the field for 16 snaps.
— Cleveland's defense on the field for just 57 plays, a big decrease from recent weeks, thanks to improved performance on third downs.
— CB Denzel Ward, LB B.J. Goodson, CB Terrance Mitchell and S Ronnie Harrison Jr. played every snap.
— The Browns got Sheldrick Redwine more involved at the free safety position. He played 17 snaps while Andrew Sendejo played 45.
— While Goodson played every snap at LB, the next-most active player at the position was Mack Wilson with 31 snaps. Malcolm Smith played 27.
— Myles Garrett led all defensive linemen with 46 snaps.
