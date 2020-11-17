3 Big Takeaways: Browns D tightening up, even without turnovers

1. Browns D tightening up, even without turnovers

There wasn't much need for soul-searching or elaborate scheme changes as the Browns defense evaluated its performance from the first half of the season and looked ahead to the second.

Simply put, the defense just needed to get off the field more, and the solution was by no means complex.

"We just have to be better at it, really. That is pretty much it," DT Larry Ogunjobi said. "Just attacking our keys, playing to our strengths … being better on first and second down, I feel like that was the biggest thing. You put yourself in a good position first and second down, you are getting to third-and-long, then your percentages of getting off the field go up."

Far too often, the Browns have been on the wrong side of a lopsided difference of offensive plays. Some of that can be attributed to an efficient Browns offense, but more often than not it's been because of the team's inability to get stops on third downs.

In Week 7, the Browns ran 52 plays to 75 by Cincinnati, which went 6-for-9 on third downs and 1-for-1 on fourth down and never punted. The next week against the Raiders, the Browns possessed the ball only six times while the Raiders converted 8-of-14 third downs and 2-of-2 fourth downs while holding a time-of-possession advantage of 15 minutes. Though the defense allowed just 16 points, it didn't play winning football on a blustery day at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The week off was much needed simply from the rest standpoint, and it provided an opportunity for the group to look in the mirror and correct what wasn't working.

The first chance for redemption Sunday went much better than the previous weeks, as Cleveland's defense got seven third-down stops and allowed the run-dominant offense to control the clock, especially during the fourth quarter. As a result, the Texans were limited to seven points, and those didn't come until less than 5 minutes remained in the game. It marked the first two-game stretch since Weeks 10 and 11 of last year in which the Browns held their opponent below 17 points.

"The guys were playing fast and understood the game plan was not perfect," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I did think that there was a great level of effort out there, and holding those guys to seven points is a big deal."

Perhaps most encouraging — or discouraging, depending on how you look at it — is the Browns defense hasn't forced a turnover in either of these games.

Cleveland's defense, of course, would prefer to force turnovers — multiples of them, at that. It just doesn't want to live and die by them the way it did, at times, during the first half of the season. The Browns led the NFL for most of the first half of the season with 14 but still surrendered an average of 31.5 points through the first seven games.

Sunday provided a sustainable blueprint for how the Browns defense can play the kind of complementary football needed at this time of year.