Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. up for NFL Rookie of the Week

Rookie LT Jedrick Wills Jr. held his own against J.J. Watt and the rest of Houston's talented defensive line Sunday, and it was enough to garner some rare, individual recognition among NFL offensive linemen.

Wills is one of five players up for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award. He's the lone O-lineman in a group otherwise full of skill players — Lions RB D'Andre Swift, Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

Since the award's inception in 2002, only three offensive linemen have ever won it.