Nick Chubb feeling refreshed, pain free after return from knee injury

As Nick Chubb bent down and put his hands on his knees to get set for the Browns' first play from scrimmage Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, there was one small worry on his mind.

He wasn't thinking about his knee, which he injured in Week 4 and missed four games to recover. It wasn't about whether he would start slow — he hadn't taken a snap in a game in over a month — and it wasn't about how much the Browns were about to rely on Chubb to run the ball in the gusty weather conditions that put a dent in both teams' ability to complete passes.

The worry was about how it would feel to get tackled again.

"I knew coming in last week that I felt good," Chubb said Wednesday, "but I haven't gotten hit in about five weeks."

So Chubb took the handoff and ran into Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham for a gain of 2 yards.

After that, he had nothing to worry about.

Three days after his first game back from a knee injury, Chubb is still worry-free as he prepares for the Browns' Week 11 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He's feeling no pain in his knee and showed Sunday he hadn't regressed since his injury — he had 19 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown, although he could've had two, had it not been for his selfless play in the final seconds where he stepped out of bounds and avoided crossing the goal line to ensure the Browns could maintain possession and run the clock out.

Chubb did what was expected of him, if not more.