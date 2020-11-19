Browns well-equipped to complete season in NFL's intensive protocol

All NFL teams will have to finish their season using the intensive protocol procedures

Nov 19, 2020 at 05:35 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

The Browns feel as though they're already used to what will be their new normal for the rest of 2020.

The NFL announced that all teams, starting Saturday, will have to follow intensive protocol procedures designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 among players, coaches and other personnel in team buildings. That calls for virtual meetings, face masks being worn at all times at the facility — including on the practice field by all personnel — and a requirement for all meals to be served in grab-and-go style to prevent people from congregating in meal rooms. Locker room use is strongly discouraged on non-game days.

The Browns, however, have been in intensive protocols the last two weeks due to a positive test result with a team staffer and two players. And even before that, virtual meetings were still being held among position groups and coaches to maintain a safe environment at the team headquarters in Berea.

"It is kind of what we are used to," Stefanski said. "A lot of virtual teaching. We are not having any of those meetings in house anymore or out on the field. Guys are wearing the Oakley face shields and masks obviously. For us, it is very much business as usual."

Photos: Eagles Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.
1 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on November 18, 2020.
2 / 30

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 18, 2020.
3 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 18, 2020.
4 / 30

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.
5 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on November 18, 2020.
6 / 30

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.
7 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.
8 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 18, 2020.
9 / 30

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director, Player Personnel Dan Saganey during practice on November 18, 2020.
10 / 30

Director, Player Personnel Dan Saganey during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on November 18, 2020.
11 / 30

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on November 18, 2020.
12 / 30

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Scout Sam DeLuca during practice on November 18, 2020.
13 / 30

Scout Sam DeLuca during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on November 18, 2020.
14 / 30

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 18, 2020.
15 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 18, 2020.
16 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 18, 2020.
17 / 30

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 18, 2020.
18 / 30

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 18, 2020.
19 / 30

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 18, 2020.
20 / 30

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on November 18, 2020.
21 / 30

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on November 18, 2020.
22 / 30

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 18, 2020.
23 / 30

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 18, 2020.
24 / 30

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.
25 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 18, 2020.
26 / 30

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 18, 2020.
27 / 30

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 18, 2020.
28 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during practice on November 18, 2020.
29 / 30

during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.
30 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Those procedures will be how the Browns and all NFL teams will conduct the rest of a unique season due to the pandemic. Stefanski has constantly reminded his team about the "shared responsibility" everyone must take to prevent positive tests, and he has warned players and coaches since the offseason that schedule changes and unforeseen obstacles will arise throughout the season.

The challenge has been being prepared for no matter what's ahead, and so far, Stefanski feels as though his team has adapted well. That's why he thinks they're ready to handle the rest of this season's duties from intensive protocol.

"In a lot of ways, we are very used to it," he said. "The guys are also used to the schedule changing every other day, it feels like. I think that has just made sure that our guys understand that they have to be on their toes and that there are going to be some curveballs coming their way and they can't blink, and they have not."

That doesn't mean there won't be any obstacles, though.

Coaches and players all seem to have a mutual agreement that the hardest part about conducting meetings from home is not having the face-to-face interaction that makes the daily grind of an NFL season a bit more fun. Sure, there's a little time on the field before and throughout practice to chat with teammates, but all other interaction will be confined through video screens.

"That is the toughest part for me," special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said. "I love my job because of the interaction with the players. You do not have that in meetings. You do not get to meetings a few minutes early and see how the guys are doing outside of football. But like everybody keeps saying, we are in 2020. We just have to roll with the punches like everybody else."

The players, however, are prepared for it. Virtual meetings have been conducted since the spring, and the Browns have been able to efficiently prepare for games and practices throughout the regular season by using Zoom calls and other methods of remote work.

No one is experiencing anything new, and that's why the news about the permanent implementation of intensive protocols won't catch the Browns off guard.

"We're just trying to do whatever is necessary to make sure that we are staying safe and that we can come out here on the practice field and do what needs to be done," wide receiver Jarvis Landry said. "I think it's pretty much the same."

Related Content

news

Browns ready for a healed up Eagles offense

Cleveland's defense will look to maintain its momentum against a Philadelphia offense that has recovered from injuries to key players
news

News & Notes: Priefer confident at kicker no matter who's playing Sunday

Cody Parkey remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list but could return soon
news

WR Jarvis Landry partners with Greater Cleveland Food Bank for Thanksgiving distribution

Drive-through food distribution donated approximately 300 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need
news

State championship games feature 3 Cleveland Browns High School Football Coach of the Year finalists

Northeast Ohio will be well represented this weekend

Advertising