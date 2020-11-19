Browns well-equipped to complete season in NFL's intensive protocol

Those procedures will be how the Browns and all NFL teams will conduct the rest of a unique season due to the pandemic. Stefanski has constantly reminded his team about the "shared responsibility" everyone must take to prevent positive tests, and he has warned players and coaches since the offseason that schedule changes and unforeseen obstacles will arise throughout the season.

The challenge has been being prepared for no matter what's ahead, and so far, Stefanski feels as though his team has adapted well. That's why he thinks they're ready to handle the rest of this season's duties from intensive protocol.

"In a lot of ways, we are very used to it," he said. "The guys are also used to the schedule changing every other day, it feels like. I think that has just made sure that our guys understand that they have to be on their toes and that there are going to be some curveballs coming their way and they can't blink, and they have not."

That doesn't mean there won't be any obstacles, though.

Coaches and players all seem to have a mutual agreement that the hardest part about conducting meetings from home is not having the face-to-face interaction that makes the daily grind of an NFL season a bit more fun. Sure, there's a little time on the field before and throughout practice to chat with teammates, but all other interaction will be confined through video screens.