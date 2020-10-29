Denzel Ward taking his game to another level, tied for most passes defensed in NFL

The Browns' last game against the Cincinnati Bengals featured some of Ward's best plays of the season. In the third quarter, he made a potentially game-saving pass breakup on A.J. Green on a third-down play in the end zone that would've had a drastic impact on the final score had his attempt been unsuccessful.

Green, who's 6-foot-4 and has a significant height advantage on Ward, who's 5-foot-11, originally caught the ball with both hands when the pass reached him. Ward, however, leaped in an attempt to swat the ball before it reached Green. He failed.

But he didn't give up. As he came down, Ward thrusted his hand down through Green's arms and jettisoned the ball loose. Incomplete.

The Bengals were forced to kick a field goal.

"I could've scored four more points," Green said in his postgame interview. "He got his hand on it."

Ward's four-point play became massive in the 37-34 win, but it wasn't the only impressive play he made in the game.

In the first quarter, Ward made one of the niftiest plays of his career. The Bengals ran a screen pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd, and receiver Mike Thomas was assigned to get in front and immediately block for him.

Ward didn't only sniff the play out — he recognized the block, too. So he slid underneath the arms of Thomas and quickly popped up like a shortstop to tackle Boyd for a loss.

"That was some '007,'" linebacker B.J. Goodson said, referencing the James Bond movie series. "I don't know what to call that, but it was beautiful."

Even though Ward has one interception and is looking for more, he's still played a huge role in helping the defense attain a league-high 14 takeaways. Last week, for example, he deflected a pass in the end zone that landed in the hands of Goodson.

Ward has been a consistent force for a secondary that has battled through an up-and-down season so far, and everyone on the defense has taken notice.

"Denzel is a great teammate, first and foremost," Goodson said. "His play has been outstanding. Whenever he has been targeted, he always steps up. His play speaks for itself."

Ward's big plays will be needed in Week 8, when the Browns face the Las Vegas Raiders and will attempt to limit big plays from quarterback Derek Carr. The seven-year veteran has compiled a career-best 8.2 yards per attempt and has been one of the most efficient deep-ball quarterbacks in the league this season. Despite the heavy load of deep throws, though, Carr has thrown just two interceptions.

That number could change Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium if the Browns defense can keep pace with Raiders receivers and continue snagging takeaways.

"We put an emphasis on takeaways," Ward said. "Takeaways lead to winning ball games. It helps our offense and helps our team win. Even though we may struggle in some other categories, like points in the game, if we are able to get some takeaways, that is going to increase our chances of winning."

If Ward continues to make his presence felt on opposing offenses, there won't be much question as to whether he ranks among the game's elite corners. That was what the Browns hoped for when they selected him fourth overall in the 2018 draft, and Cleveland is starting to reap the benefits now that Ward is finding his groove.