Documenting the Defense

Presented by

Denzel Ward taking his game to another level, tied for most passes defensed in NFL

Ward built one of his best games of the season last week in Cincinnati and could be on his way to a career-best season

Oct 29, 2020 at 02:39 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Before the Browns' first game of 2020, Denzel Ward was asked if he believes he can prove himself as an "elite" cornerback in the NFL with a strong season.

"I believe so," he said. "I believe every time I get the opportunity to go out there and show what I can do is a big opportunity to show that I am an elite corner in this league and do what I can do to help my team win."

Ward was coming off a 2019 season in which he played 12 games and snagged two interceptions, including a pick-6, and had 11 passes defended. He had a strong year, but he felt as though another level could be added to his game.

After seven games this season, he's appeared to make that jump.

Ward has one interception and has already accrued 11 pass deflections this season, which is tied for the lead in the NFL and ties his career highs set in each of his first two seasons. Ward has made a pass breakup in six consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the league, and has provided lockdown coverage on nearly every top receiver he's faced so far this season.

"When you have a cornerback that can run, is instinctive and can match up one-on-one against anybody, that really makes you feel comfortable as a play caller," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Thursday. "It can open up your whole menu. Each game, you just see him make multiple plays on the ball."

Photos: Raiders Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on October 28, 2020
1 / 35

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 28, 2020
2 / 35

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on October 28, 2020
3 / 35

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 28, 2020
4 / 35

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 28, 2020
5 / 35

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on October 28, 2020
6 / 35

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on October 28, 2020
7 / 35

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on October 28, 2020
8 / 35

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on October 28, 2020
9 / 35

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 28, 2020
10 / 35

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on October 28, 2020
11 / 35

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on October 28, 2020
12 / 35

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 28, 2020
13 / 35

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 28, 2020
14 / 35

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during practice on October 28, 2020
15 / 35

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on October 28, 2020
16 / 35

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on October 28, 2020
17 / 35

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on October 28, 2020
18 / 35

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kyle Lauletta during practice on October 28, 2020
19 / 35

Kyle Lauletta during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 28, 2020
20 / 35

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 28, 2020
21 / 35

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on October 28, 2020
22 / 35

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
J.W. Johnson during practice on October 28, 2020
23 / 35

J.W. Johnson during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 28, 2020
24 / 35

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on October 28, 2020
25 / 35

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ryan Switzer during practice on October 28, 2020
26 / 35

Ryan Switzer during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 28, 2020
27 / 35

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 28, 2020
28 / 35

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 28, 2020
29 / 35

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on October 28, 2020
30 / 35

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ryan Switzer during practice on October 28, 2020
31 / 35

Ryan Switzer during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 28, 2020
32 / 35

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 28, 2020
33 / 35

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 28, 2020
34 / 35

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on October 28, 2020
35 / 35

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on October 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The Browns' last game against the Cincinnati Bengals featured some of Ward's best plays of the season. In the third quarter, he made a potentially game-saving pass breakup on A.J. Green on a third-down play in the end zone that would've had a drastic impact on the final score had his attempt been unsuccessful.

Green, who's 6-foot-4 and has a significant height advantage on Ward, who's 5-foot-11, originally caught the ball with both hands when the pass reached him. Ward, however, leaped in an attempt to swat the ball before it reached Green. He failed.

But he didn't give up. As he came down, Ward thrusted his hand down through Green's arms and jettisoned the ball loose. Incomplete.

The Bengals were forced to kick a field goal.

"I could've scored four more points," Green said in his postgame interview. "He got his hand on it." 

Ward's four-point play became massive in the 37-34 win, but it wasn't the only impressive play he made in the game.

In the first quarter, Ward made one of the niftiest plays of his career. The Bengals ran a screen pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd, and receiver Mike Thomas was assigned to get in front and immediately block for him.

Ward didn't only sniff the play out — he recognized the block, too. So he slid underneath the arms of Thomas and quickly popped up like a shortstop to tackle Boyd for a loss.

"That was some '007,'" linebacker B.J. Goodson said, referencing the James Bond movie series. "I don't know what to call that, but it was beautiful."

Even though Ward has one interception and is looking for more, he's still played a huge role in helping the defense attain a league-high 14 takeaways. Last week, for example, he deflected a pass in the end zone that landed in the hands of Goodson.

Ward has been a consistent force for a secondary that has battled through an up-and-down season so far, and everyone on the defense has taken notice.

"Denzel is a great teammate, first and foremost," Goodson said. "His play has been outstanding. Whenever he has been targeted, he always steps up. His play speaks for itself." 

Ward's big plays will be needed in Week 8, when the Browns face the Las Vegas Raiders and will attempt to limit big plays from quarterback Derek Carr. The seven-year veteran has compiled a career-best 8.2 yards per attempt and has been one of the most efficient deep-ball quarterbacks in the league this season. Despite the heavy load of deep throws, though, Carr has thrown just two interceptions.

That number could change Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium if the Browns defense can keep pace with Raiders receivers and continue snagging takeaways.

"We put an emphasis on takeaways," Ward said. "Takeaways lead to winning ball games. It helps our offense and helps our team win. Even though we may struggle in some other categories, like points in the game, if we are able to get some takeaways, that is going to increase our chances of winning."

If Ward continues to make his presence felt on opposing offenses, there won't be much question as to whether he ranks among the game's elite corners. That was what the Browns hoped for when they selected him fourth overall in the 2018 draft, and Cleveland is starting to reap the benefits now that Ward is finding his groove.

"I feel I've been playing pretty well all season," he said. "I plan to take it one game at a time and do what I can to help his team win."

Related Content

news

Browns even more hungry for turnovers after falling short in Pittsburgh

Cleveland missed out on turnovers last week, but that's triggered the defense to become even hungrier for the ball against the Bengals
news

Browns D focused on slowing down rejuvenated, Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers passing game

Cleveland will look to make Sunday difficult for the veteran QB
news

What Myles Garrett's game-changing plays have meant to the Browns' early success

Garrett has meant 'everything' to the defense, DC Joe Woods says
news

Browns D needs 'everybody doing their job' against bevy of Cowboys playmakers

The Browns face a stiff, but enticing challenge in slowing down Dallas
news

Return of 3 key defenders will give Browns more options at each position

Mack Wilson, Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams all made long-awaited returns to practice this week
news

Browns prepare for 1st matchup against Joe Burrow in crucial Thursday night battle

The Browns are preparing for Burrow the same way they'd prepare for any veteran QB
news

Browns D will 'find out exactly where we are' with big opening test in Baltimore

After unusual offseason, the Browns will need to adjust quickly by tackling in full force
news

Denzel Ward has big individual goals for 2020, but wins come first

The 3rd-year CB has looked back to his old form in training camp
news

Browns secondary rising to occasion amid flurry of injuries

Cleveland's depth is standing up to the test so far
news

Joe Woods readies secondary for season without top rookie Grant Delpit

Delpit likely will miss his rookie season due to an Achilles injury
news

Chris Kiffin has variety of plans ready for defensive line full of talent

Kiffin made the most of his defensive linemen last season in San Francisco

Advertising