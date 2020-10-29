Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

He leads the NFL with 9 sacks after compiling 6 in October

Oct 29, 2020 at 08:30 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_20_AFC_POTM_Garrett_W7_2560x1440

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett has earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October, the National Football League announced Thursday. 

Garrett recorded six sacks, two forced fumbles, 14 tackles and two strip-sacks. He led the NFL in sacks (six) and sack yardage (53.0) in October, while tying for the NFL lead with two strip-sacks. He recorded a sack in every game in October and extended his streak to six consecutive games with at least one sack, a Browns record and the longest active streak in the NFL. Garrett is leading the NFL this season with nine sacks and four strip-sacks and is tied for the league lead with four forced fumbles, while the Browns are leading the NFL with 14 total takeaways.

Garrett helped the Browns record a 3-1 record in the month of October, the team's best record in the month of October since 2014. The Browns' three wins tied for the most of any NFL team in October this year.

This is the first monthly league award for Garrett, who was previously named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 this season. He is the first Brown to earn a monthly award since Jamie Gillan was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September in 2019. Garrett is the first Browns defensive player to earn a monthly award since D'Qwell Jackson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September in 2011.

Related Links

Related Content

news

A brand new "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more premieres TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

Get the best, fan-focused analysis and insight as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Raiders
news

Browns support East Canton Schools with Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant

TE Stephen Carlson presents grant during virtual video call
news

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield's NFL honor 'a representation of the team'

3rd-year QB picked up the 2nd AFC Player of the Week honor of his career
news

Rashard Higgins 'going to do whatever it takes' to lift Browns offense

Higgins is ready for more contributions after a big Week 7 performance

Advertising