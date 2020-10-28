Rashard Higgins 'going to do whatever it takes' to lift Browns offense

Higgins has been waiting for his moment to shine since his rookie season, which has left a long-lasting effect on his approach to his game. That was when the Browns underwent a difficult 0-16 season, and all three players on the Browns roster from that year — Higgins, right guard Joel Bitonio and long snapper Charley Hughlett — often use it as a source of motivation.

For Higgins, the turmoil of going a full season without a win has been a long-lasting punch to the gut.

"It hurts my stomach knowing that we actually went through that," Higgins said. "It made us tough. It made me tough. I just want to win at the end of the day and go to the playoffs."

The Browns are in a great position to fulfill that goal. With a 5-2 start, their best record in a season since 1994, Cleveland is firmly in the pack of teams readying for a playoff run. The efficiency of the offense has been a big reason for that, but now the Browns must answer the call to continue their success despite the loss of Beckham.

That puts Higgins in line to step up and make more contributions. He's craved this opportunity all season, and his chance has arrived.