Andrew Berry says Browns are in 'good rhythm' and 'good spot' as important offseason begins

So how will Berry evaluate external resources and players to potentially add? The logistics of how the NFL will uphold or change its usual offseason schedule are still uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Berry doesn't believe any changes will affect the Browns' preparations for the 2021 draft class or future free agents.

Berry, as well as the rest of the NFL, were informed of one major change to the schedule: The scouting combine will not contain in-person workouts, which instead will only take place at college pro days, and all interviews and psychological testing will be virtual and there will be limited in-person medical exams.

Just because some of college football's best draft prospects won't be together in Indianapolis for a normal combine doesn't mean Berry and the Browns won't be prepared.

"I don't really see that as an impediment," Berry said. "We went through a whole spring where it was going to be virtual, really on-the-fly mid-process. At this point, all of us know how to use Zoom and FaceTime. We did a ton of player virtual interviews last spring, and it seems like that will continue into this year. I don't see any reason that we can't work through the spring again and have a nice process in place and have a high quality draft."

The Browns proved this season they can be successful despite working primarily in virtual settings, and that included the front office. They're prepared for a second virtual offseason should those circumstances be necessary but are looking forward to when the league can resume normal offseason procedures.

No matter how the next eight months will look, Berry and his crew will be ready to improve the team and position the Browns for another run to the playoffs.