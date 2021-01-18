News & Notes: Stefanski 'really proud' of coaching staff, expects stability to benefit Browns in 2021

Kevin Stefanski said Monday he expects the members of his coaching staff to be back with the Browns for the 2021 season.

That kind of stability will be vital for all three facets of the team as it looks to build off all it accomplished in 2020.

"Really proud of this group," Stefanski said. "They worked very, very hard in some tough circumstances. People stepped up when some of us were out. And really, I loved the way our group worked together and were very much trying to solve problems in the season as they came about."

That was never more apparent than during the final few weeks of the season, when numerous coaches, including Stefanski, were sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols. The Browns faced the Steelers in the Wild Card round without Stefanski and four assistant coaches but didn't miss a beat thanks to other assistants who helped fill the void.

The lack of significant change will be welcomed by a Browns roster that has endured plenty of it over the past few seasons. Stefanski said QB Baker Mayfield, who has played for four different head coaches since the Browns drafted him in 2018, already expressed his happiness about not needing to learn a new offensive system over the offseason.

"That is a huge part of this is we can start at that baseline," Stefanski said. "We can start that foundation and build on what we have done to date."

Injury Updates

Stefanski said T Jedrick Wills Jr. likely will require multiple weeks of rehabilitation but ultimately didn't suffer a serious ankle injury Sunday against the Chiefs.

Wills went down with the injury on Cleveland's first offensive play of the game. He was spelled by veteran Kendall Lamm, who was sidelined with an elbow injury in the third quarter. Blake Hance, who was signed off the Jets practice squad earlier in the month, finished the game at LT.

With an eye toward the 2021 season, Stefanski said he expects a fully recovered version of S Grant Delpit and CB Greedy Williams, both of whom missed all of 2020 with injuries they suffered during training camp.