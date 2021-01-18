Browns hold No. 26 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Cleveland has 9 selections, including 2 in the 3rd round

Jan 18, 2021 at 02:37 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns will take the No. 26 pick into the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cleveland learned of its official spot after the conclusion of this weekend's Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Browns were among the four teams whose season came to an end, and they were slotted second in the group based on their regular season record (11-5) and tiebreaker with the Ravens (11-5), who will pick 27th. The Rams (10-6) will hold the No. 25 selection and the Saints (12-4) will pick 28th.

This is the latest first-round selection Cleveland will carry into the offseason since 1995, when it was also slotted at No. 26. The Browns did not have first-round picks in 2008 and 2019 because of trades they made prior to those respective drafts, but both of those selections would have been higher than 26th.

The Browns are the owners of nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. They hold their own picks in Rounds 1 through 4 and their sixth-round selection. They also carry the Saints' third-round pick (2020 draft day trade), the Eagles' fourth-rounder (DE Genard Avery trade), the Rams' fifth-rounder (C Austin Corbett trade) and the Bills' seventh-rounder (G Wyatt Teller trade). Cleveland sent its fifth-round pick to Jacksonville in the trade that landed S Ronnie Harrison and its seventh-round pick to Denver in exchange for FB Andy Janovich.

The 2021 NFL Draft, set for April 29 - May 1, will be hosted right in the Browns' backyard in downtown Cleveland. Fans can sign up for the most up-to-date information on dates, activities and more when they visit NFL.com/2021Draft.

Here's the first-round order up through No. 28.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. New York Jets
  3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
  4. Atlanta Falcons
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Philadelphia Eagles
  7. Detroit Lions
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Dallas Cowboys
  11. New York Giants
  12. San Francisco 49ers
  13. Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. New England Patriots
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Las Vegas Raiders
  18. Miami Dolphins
  19. Washington Football Team
  20. Chicago Bears
  21. Indianapolis Colts
  22. Tennessee Titans
  23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
  26. Cleveland Browns
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. New Orleans Saints

