Browns hold No. 26 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

This is the latest first-round selection Cleveland will carry into the offseason since 1995, when it was also slotted at No. 26. The Browns did not have first-round picks in 2008 and 2019 because of trades they made prior to those respective drafts, but both of those selections would have been higher than 26th.

The Browns are the owners of nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. They hold their own picks in Rounds 1 through 4 and their sixth-round selection. They also carry the Saints' third-round pick (2020 draft day trade), the Eagles' fourth-rounder (DE Genard Avery trade), the Rams' fifth-rounder (C Austin Corbett trade) and the Bills' seventh-rounder (G Wyatt Teller trade). Cleveland sent its fifth-round pick to Jacksonville in the trade that landed S Ronnie Harrison and its seventh-round pick to Denver in exchange for FB Andy Janovich.