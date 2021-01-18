Snap Count Review: Blake Hance answers the call for 2nd straight game

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' AFC Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs.
— The Browns saw not one, but two left tackles go down with injuries Sunday. Rookie starter Jedrick Wills Jr. suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive snap and didn't return. Veteran Kendall Lamm spelled him and played 30 snaps before suffering an elbow injury.
— That meant Blake Hance, who played an unexpected 14 snaps at left guard in the previous week's win over the Steelers, was summoned to duty once again. He was on the field for the game's final 33 snaps.
— WR Jarvis Landry was on the field for all but six snaps, leading all non-QBs and OLs.
— David Njoku assumed the role as the No. 2 tight end and played 30 snaps. It was one of the best games of the season for Njoku, who caught four passes for 59 yards. Rookie Harrison Bryant was on the field for 13 snaps.
— Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb each played 33 snaps.
— CB Terrance Mitchell played all 68 defensive snaps, once again fortifying him as the defense's Iron Man of the 2020 season.
— After playing a limited number of snaps the previous week, S Ronnie Harrison logged 55 snaps, the most of any Browns safety.
— DE Myles Garrett was limited with an oblique injury and played 46 of a possible 68 snaps.
— CB Denzel Ward exited in the second quarter with cramps but ultimately returned for the second half. He played 48 snaps.
— LB B.J. Goodson, who battled through a shoulder injury, led all linebackers with 48 snaps.
