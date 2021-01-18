Snap Count Review: Blake Hance answers the call for 2nd straight game

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' AFC Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs.

— The Browns saw not one, but two left tackles go down with injuries Sunday. Rookie starter Jedrick Wills Jr. suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive snap and didn't return. Veteran Kendall Lamm spelled him and played 30 snaps before suffering an elbow injury.

— That meant Blake Hance, who played an unexpected 14 snaps at left guard in the previous week's win over the Steelers, was summoned to duty once again. He was on the field for the game's final 33 snaps.

— WR Jarvis Landry was on the field for all but six snaps, leading all non-QBs and OLs.