Browns sign 14 players

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed the following 14 players to the reserve/futures list:
S Elijah Benton (Liberty)
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (Louisiana-Lafayette)
TE Jordan Franks (Central Florida)
CB A.J. Green (Oklahoma State)
G Cordel Iwuagwu (Texas Christian)
QB Kyle Lauletta (Richmond)
DE Cameron Malveaux (Houston)
TE Kyle Markway (South Carolina)
K Matt McCrane (Kansas State)
LB Montrel Meander (Grambling State)
C Javon Patterson (Mississippi)
FB Johnny Stanton (UNLV)
T Alex Taylor (South Carolina State)
WR Derrick Willies (Texas Tech)
All of the players listed finished the 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad.
