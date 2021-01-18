Browns land 3 players on PFWA's All-NFL team

Just like the Associated Press' All-NFL teams, the Browns were well-represented on similar teams compiled by the Pro Football Writers of America.
G Joel Bitonio, T Jack Conklin and DE Myles Garrett were named to PFWA's All-NFL team. RB Nick Chubb landed on the All-AFC Team.
Bitonio, a three-time Pro Bowler played every snap during the regular season — something he's done since the start of the 2017 season — and served as the rock on one of the league's best offensive lines. After missing the Wild Card Round because of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Bitonio made his long-awaited playoff debut Sunday in Kansas City. Earlier this month, Bitonio was named to the AP's second team for the third straight year.
Garrett, a first-team AP All-Pro, posted his best season yet in a Browns uniform, finishing sixth in the league with 12 sacks, despite missing two games, while adding four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Garrett was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Month for October, earned his 2nd Pro Bowl honor last month and was also named the Browns 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year. He's the only Brown with multiple double-digit sack seasons and he has three (13.5 in 2018, 10 in 2019, 11 so far in 2020).
Conklin, whom the Browns signed as a free agent in March, started 15 games and provided a big, stabilizing presence for the Browns' ground game as well as helping the Browns improve their pass protection, which kept Baker Mayfield clean most of the season. Conklin also made the AP's All-Pro team for the second time in his career.
Chubb, despite missing four games because of a knee injury, finished seventh in the NFL with 1,067 rushing yards and was tied for fourth with 12 touchdowns. He became the first Browns player to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons since Jamal Lewis (2007-08).
Check out photos of the Browns against the Kansas City Chiefs