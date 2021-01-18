Browns land 3 players on PFWA's All-NFL team

Garrett, a first-team AP All-Pro, posted his best season yet in a Browns uniform, finishing sixth in the league with 12 sacks, despite missing two games, while adding four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Garrett was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Month for October, earned his 2nd Pro Bowl honor last month and was also named the Browns 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year. He's the only Brown with multiple double-digit sack seasons and he has three (13.5 in 2018, 10 in 2019, 11 so far in 2020).