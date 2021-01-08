Myles Garrett, Jack Conklin named 1st-team All-Pros

The Browns have a big presence on the Associated Press' 2020 All-Pro Teams, and it starts and ends at the line of scrimmage.
DE Myles Garrett and T Jack Conklin represent the Browns on the first team while Gs Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller made the second team. It's the most players the Browns have put on the first team and the combined first and second teams since 2013, when they had two on the first team (Josh Gordon, Joe Thomas) and three on the second team (Joe Haden, T.J. Ward, Alex Mack).
Garrett posted his best season yet in a Browns uniform, finishing sixth in the league with 12 sacks, despite missing two games, while adding four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Garrett was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Month for October, earned his 2nd Pro Bowl honor last month and was also named the Browns 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year. He's the only Brown with multiple double-digit sack seasons and he has three (13.5 in 2018, 10 in 2019, 11 so far in 2020). This is Garrett's first time making the AP's first team, though he was a second-team selection in 2018.
Conklin, whom the Browns signed as a free agent in March, started 15 games and provided a big, stabilizing presence for the Browns' ground game as well as helping the Browns improve their pass protection, which kept Baker Mayfield clean most of the season. This is Conklin's second time making the AP first team, the last coming as a rookie in 2016.
This marks the third straight year in which Bitonio has made the AP's second team. The three-time Pro Bowler played every snap — something he's done since the start of the 2017 season — and served as the rock on one of the league's best offensive lines.
Teller, in his first year as a full-time starter, made a name for himself in 2020 with a punishing, bruising style of play. He was one of the key figures in a Browns ground game that was at its best when he was on the field.