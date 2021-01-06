Kevin Stefanski says Browns are 'full speed ahead' 

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as interim head coach. He previously coached in that role for one game in 2016 as special teams coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings when their coach, Mike Zimmer, underwent emergency eye surgery. Priefer had less than 24 hours to prepare for his new duties, and he still performed well as the Vikings lost, 17-15, in a tightly-contested game against the 11-1 Dallas Cowboys.

As Browns special teams coordinator, Priefer has interacted with players from nearly all positions on the team. He's one of the coaches who has been with the Browns beyond this season, too, and Stefanski knows he can rally players just as effectively as anyone.

"(I have) a ton of confidence in Coach Priefer," he said. "He knows this team very, very well from a roster standpoint but also based on how we play. I think it is a very natural place to go in an interim setting where he can not miss a beat, and then you let the offensive and defensive coaches focus on their side of the ball."

Offensive play-calling duties will be handed to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Stefanski considered giving Van Pelt play-calling duties for the season before taking the role himself, but both coaches have been on the same page with game plan construction all season. Van Pelt's ascension to play-calling duties won't bring much change to the offense.