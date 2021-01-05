Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19; Mike Priefer to serve as acting Head Coach

The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps

Jan 05, 2021 at 11:06 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
010521_stefanski

Statement from the Cleveland Browns:

"The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19. Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.

Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach."

