What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' Wild Card matchup Sunday night with the Steelers, we're checking out what they're saying in Pittsburgh about the game.
Obviously, I know very little about Coach Priefer in terms of global decision making as it pertains to beinga head coach. But I’m sure they are going to disperse many of those responsibilities. Sure, he will be the guy the guy acting as head coach on the sidelines and making decisions pertaining to challenges and things of that nature. But I imagine behind the scenes that they are going to disperse Coach Stefanski’s responsibilities. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin
It's definitely an advantage. I have about 20 pages of notes on these guys, which is not common. It's unique to play them a third time. They are probably going to change things up. But you can watch what they did well, didn't do well. You can narrow down your vision. Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick
You can say trap. It's the playoffs, there is no such thing as someone's favored, someone's not favored. I don't believe in all of that. This is the postseason where every team wants it just as bad as the next team. It is interesting because is there really a homefield advantage? I don't know. It's just a different year all together. We have to go into with the mindset that we need to play our best football and we are going to get their best. Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
I do think that structurally, our guys understand them. You come play teams that you know their personnel maybe a little better. You look at guys like [Alejandro Villanueva] going up against 95 [Myles Garrett] and you know they’ve had a lot of time against each other so there’s some familiarity. Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner
“We have to do a better job of containing Mayfield. He hurt us with his legs some. Not only the big run, like the big run in the later part of the third quarter that produced a touchdown drive, but also conversion runs, third-down runs when he was scrambling around and converting. We know he is capable of that. So our rush has to be better, not only in terms of applying pressure, but containing him, minimizing that component of play.” Tomlin
How I see it is if you've ever played 'Call of Duty,' it's called 'Search and Destroy' -- pretty much get one life. Once you get eliminated, you're eliminated for that round. How I see it is this round, everyone gets one life. We have to go out there, dominate. Whoever wins, they move on to the next round. There's a lot of people who don't get many chances to get where we're at today Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster