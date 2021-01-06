News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Browns hold virtual walk-through instead of traditional practice

Cleveland’s team facility remained closed Wednesday after recent positive COVID-19 tests

Jan 06, 2021 at 03:23 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns' facility remained closed Wednesday, which typically serves as the first day of practice during a game week.

There's a big game on the horizon, of course, but the Browns are making do with their current circumstances in the wake of Tuesday's five positive COVID-19 tests, one of which belonging to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Instead of a traditional practice, Cleveland's players and coaches went through a virtual walk-through after a morning full of virtual meetings.

It's unclear when the Browns, who reported no new positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday, will be able to return to their facility, but their preparations are moving forward, no matter the circumstances.

"Really with everything going on COVID-related we are working through the protocols and are just going to make sure that we stay in communication with the league and continue to keep everybody safe and also find a way to go get a win this weekend," Stefanski said. "Our coaches and players are working really hard virtually today."

This is nothing new for the Browns, who haven't met as a full team in months and have had their practice schedule regularly disrupted throughout the season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Twice this season, including last week, the Browns have missed a day of practice or drastically altered it in the buildup to the game. Cleveland won both times.

"We figured out a way to cover ground. We figured out a way to install, keep people's attention and have them learn the playbook and learn the game plan," Stefanski said. "They have done a nice job with that. We will go at 1 p.m. here and have what we are calling a 'virtual walkthrough' where we will show cards to the players, have a dialogue and have it be interactive on their jobs and those types of things. It does not replace the physical work, but I think it is the next best thing."

Stefanski said he expects the players to handle this week's disruption the same way they have in the past, even if this game carries a little bit more importance.

"They understand that we have a job to do, and they are excited to do that," Stefanski said. 

"They know that this thing is not stopping for me or anybody so they are full speed ahead."

Injury Update

Stefanski said WR Donovan Peoples-Jones is progressing through the league's concussion protocol, and the Browns will know more about his status as the week unfolds. Peoples-Jones, a sixth-round rookie who had come on strong in recent weeks as the team's third receiver, took a hard hit in Sunday's first half and did not return.

With or without Peoples-Jones, the Browns are poised to be thin at wide receiver Sunday in the wake of KhaDarel Hodge landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stefanski said he considered RB Kareem Hunt to be an option as someone who could help at wide receiver, if necessary.

"We will see how Donovan continues to come through this protocol, and we have options there," Stefanski said. "Obviously, Kareem is an option."

Related Links

Feeling for Joel

Stefanski said he's been texting with veteran OL Joel Bitonio, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and won't be available for Sunday's game, and feels awful for the longtime Browns veteran.

Bitonio, a three-time Pro Bowler who hasn't missed a snap over the past four seasons, has been with the Browns since 2014 and is the longest-tenured player on the roster. Stefanski gave Bitonio a game ball and let him speak in the locker room following the Browns' playoff-clinching win.

"I am very disappointed for him," Stefanski said. "I gave him that game ball for a reason because he is a big part of what we do and he is a big part of our culture. It is disappointing."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 17

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday by the Browns photo team

The defense poses for a group photo during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
1 / 95

The defense poses for a group photo during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
2 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
3 / 95

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
4 / 95

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
5 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
6 / 95

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
7 / 95

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
8 / 95

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
9 / 95

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
10 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
11 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
12 / 95

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
13 / 95

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
14 / 95

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
After a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
15 / 95

After a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
16 / 95

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
17 / 95

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
18 / 95

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
19 / 95

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
20 / 95

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
21 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
22 / 95

Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
23 / 95

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
24 / 95

A fan during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
25 / 95

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
26 / 95

Fans during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
27 / 95

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
28 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
29 / 95

Baker Mayfield during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
30 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
31 / 95

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
32 / 95

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
33 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
34 / 95

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
35 / 95

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
36 / 95

during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
37 / 95

Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
38 / 95

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
39 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
40 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
41 / 95

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
42 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
43 / 95

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
44 / 95

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
45 / 95

The team before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
46 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
47 / 95

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
48 / 95

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense poses for a group photo during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
49 / 95

The defense poses for a group photo during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
50 / 95

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
51 / 95

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) and Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
52 / 95

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) and Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
53 / 95

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
54 / 95

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
55 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
56 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
57 / 95

before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
58 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
59 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense poses for a photo during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
60 / 95

The defense poses for a photo during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
61 / 95

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
62 / 95

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
63 / 95

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Ryan Cordell, serving as offensive line coach, during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
64 / 95

Ryan Cordell, serving as offensive line coach, during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
65 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
66 / 95

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
67 / 95

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
68 / 95

A NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
69 / 95

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
70 / 95

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
71 / 95

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
72 / 95

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
73 / 95

The defense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
74 / 95

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
75 / 95

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
76 / 95

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
77 / 95

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
78 / 95

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
79 / 95

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
80 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
81 / 95

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
82 / 95

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
83 / 95

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
84 / 95

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
85 / 95

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
86 / 95

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
87 / 95

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
88 / 95

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
89 / 95

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
90 / 95

Fans during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
91 / 95

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
92 / 95

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
93 / 95

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
94 / 95

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
95 / 95

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Browns expect different looks, wrinkles from Steelers in rematch

Cleveland faces Pittsburgh in rare back-to-back matchup
news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett tabbed as game captain for regular season finale

Callie Brownson will fill in for the second time this season as a position coach, and Jarvis Landry is amped for Week 17 after missing last Sunday's game
news

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield 'locked in'

Cleveland's 3rd-year QB is impressing those closest to him as Week 17 showdown with Steelers looms
news

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller set to return to practice

Teller has become an integral piece of the 2020 success of the offensive line
news

News & Notes: Browns could get some players back by Thursday

Players must continue to post negative COVID-19 test results
news

News & Notes: Browns ready to dig deep on O-line if necessary

Cleveland could have its depth tested at multiple positions
news

News & Notes: Stefanski expects Sheldon Richardson to play vs. Jets

Veteran DT suffered a neck injury during the 2nd half of Cleveland's win over Giants
news

News & Notes: Chris Hubbard to miss 'significant time'

Versatile offensive lineman was Browns' 6th man who filled numerous spots
news

News & Notes: Olivier Vernon set to face former team in midst of hot streak

Veteran D-End has 7 sacks since Week 8
news

News & Notes: Browns monitoring Denzel Ward on 'day by day' basis as CB returns to practice

The Browns secondary is closer to getting back one of its top players
news

News & Notes: Browns faced with another injury in the secondary

Veteran S Andrew Sendejo has a concussion

Advertising