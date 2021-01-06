News & Notes: Browns hold virtual walk-through instead of traditional practice

The Browns' facility remained closed Wednesday, which typically serves as the first day of practice during a game week.

There's a big game on the horizon, of course, but the Browns are making do with their current circumstances in the wake of Tuesday's five positive COVID-19 tests, one of which belonging to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Instead of a traditional practice, Cleveland's players and coaches went through a virtual walk-through after a morning full of virtual meetings.

It's unclear when the Browns, who reported no new positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday, will be able to return to their facility, but their preparations are moving forward, no matter the circumstances.

"Really with everything going on COVID-related we are working through the protocols and are just going to make sure that we stay in communication with the league and continue to keep everybody safe and also find a way to go get a win this weekend," Stefanski said. "Our coaches and players are working really hard virtually today."

This is nothing new for the Browns, who haven't met as a full team in months and have had their practice schedule regularly disrupted throughout the season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Twice this season, including last week, the Browns have missed a day of practice or drastically altered it in the buildup to the game. Cleveland won both times.

"We figured out a way to cover ground. We figured out a way to install, keep people's attention and have them learn the playbook and learn the game plan," Stefanski said. "They have done a nice job with that. We will go at 1 p.m. here and have what we are calling a 'virtual walkthrough' where we will show cards to the players, have a dialogue and have it be interactive on their jobs and those types of things. It does not replace the physical work, but I think it is the next best thing."

Stefanski said he expects the players to handle this week's disruption the same way they have in the past, even if this game carries a little bit more importance.

"They understand that we have a job to do, and they are excited to do that," Stefanski said.