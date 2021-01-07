Mike Priefer has been at the ready for a moment like this

Mike Priefer has been here before, but make no mistake: This is different.

Serving as the special teams coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, Priefer was summoned to take the reins as the team's head coach in 2016 for a Week 13, Thursday Night matchup against the 10-1 Cowboys. Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer needed emergency eye surgery, and Priefer, one of the team's longest-tenured assistants, was the next man up. He found out from Vikings general manager Rick Spielman after the team held a mass together the night before the game.

"He grabbed me right after that meeting and said, 'Oh by the way, you are going to be the head coach tomorrow night. Do you want to do it?'" Priefer recalled Thursday. "I said 'Absolutely.' So I did not have much time to think about it."

The situation Priefer faces as the Browns acting head coach for Sunday's Wild Card playoff matchup with the Steelers carries far bigger stakes, but the surprise factor is non-existent. Priefer has known for months this could be a possibility, that COVID-19 could go all the way up the org chart to head coach Kevin Stefanski, and he'd be the next man up.

That's where Priefer finds the most confidence in his ability to execute the duties he'll have Sunday at Heinz Field. It's not from his experience in Minnesota, though that certainly helps. His confidence comes from the plan, which has been in place for months thanks to Stefanski's meticulous approach to a season he knew would be like no other.