Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 10, 2021

Jan 06, 2021 at 01:08 PM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 8:15 p.m. EST at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Matchup

  • The Browns hold the No. 6 seed after finishing the regular season with a 11-5 record. The Steelers are the No. 3 seed following a 12-4 season and AFC North title.
  • The Steelers lead the all-time series, 77-60-1. The Browns won last week's meeting, 24-22, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matchups to Watch

  • Browns CBs vs. Steelers WRs — It's hard to find a team with a deeper group of pass-catchers than the Steelers, and the Browns are short-handed in the defensive backfield.
  • Browns OTs vs. Steelers pass rush — Pittsburgh led the NFL with 56 sacks, including four against the Browns last week.
  • Browns run game vs. Steelers D — Cleveland amassed 192 yards on the ground in last week's matchup.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Sunday, 10:30 a.m., News 5

Game: Sunday, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 4:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 8:15 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

