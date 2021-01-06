Transactions

Browns activate LB B.J. Goodson, make other roster moves

Cleveland signs OL Anthony Fabiano to active roster

Jan 06, 2021 at 04:12 PM
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves: 

Signed:

C Anthony Fabiano

Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

LB B.J. Goodson

Activated from Practice Squad/COVID-19:

S Elijah Benton

Fabiano is 6-4, 300 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Harvard. Originally signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2016, he has appeared in nine career games with two starts. This marks Fabiano's third stint with the Browns as he spent his rookie season as a member of the Browns' practice squad before being elevated to the team's active roster for its final four games. He re-joined the team via waivers during the offseason in 2018. Last year, he spent time on the Eagles' and Buccaneers' practices squads. Fabiano is a native of Wakefield, Mass., and will wear No. 58.

