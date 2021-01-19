Browns place 2 players on PFWA's All-Rookie team

"I think Jed has all of the tools to be a really talented player in this league," C JC Tretter said Monday. "He changed positions from college to the pros with not a lot of time to ramp up into that position. I think he did really well this year. A full offseason or whatever we are going to have this year and another year of practice, preparation and learning under his belt, I expect definite improvements next year. I think that is what you expect out of a young, talented player like Jed."