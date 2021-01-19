Browns place 2 players on PFWA's All-Rookie team

One of the smallest Browns rookie classes in years still managed to provide a big impact during the 2020 season.
Two of the six Browns drafted rookies who saw the field in 2020 were recognized Tuesday by the Pro Football Writers of America, as T Jedrick Wills Jr. and TE Harrison Bryant were named to the group's annual All-Rookie Team.
This marks the third straight year the Browns have placed multiple rookies on the team. It's the first time since 1999 (Tim Couch, Kevin Johnson) the Browns have placed two offensive rookies on the list.
Wills, the Browns' first-round pick who was selected 10th overall, was rock solid as the Browns' starting left tackle. He appeared in 15 games during the regular season and made the transition from right tackle, where he played at the University of Alabama, to left tackle look seamless. He was voted the NFL's Rookie of the Week for Week 10 following a game in which Cleveland rushed for 231 yards and allowed just one sack.
"I think Jed has all of the tools to be a really talented player in this league," C JC Tretter said Monday. "He changed positions from college to the pros with not a lot of time to ramp up into that position. I think he did really well this year. A full offseason or whatever we are going to have this year and another year of practice, preparation and learning under his belt, I expect definite improvements next year. I think that is what you expect out of a young, talented player like Jed."
Bryant emerged as the Browns' No. 2 tight end and played significant snaps all year. He caught 24 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns, two of which coming in the Browns' Week 7 win over the Bengals. Bryant, a fourth-round selection out of Florida Atlantic, is the lone tight end on this year's All-Rookie Team.
Check out the best photos from the Browns game against the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday by the Browns photo team