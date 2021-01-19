Nick Chubb takes pain from playoff loss for offseason motivation

Both running backs came into the season with potential to rush for over 1,000 yards — they had both already done it once in their young careers. Their combination still packed a punch and helped keep the Browns offense fresh in late-game situations, but Chubb was ultimately the only back to reach the four-digit plateau and earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Next year could be an even bigger year for the duo, though.

"I learned that there is a way for us both to be on the field at the same time and there is a way for both of us to have a good year at the same time," Chubb said. "That is the biggest thing I took from it all is that we can still be us, share the ball and have success with it. The same thing for years to come. Just for us to keep having fun and playing and winning games together."

The running backs — and the rest of the offense — should benefit from having a full offseason that won't require learning a new playbook, meeting a new head coach and starting fresh in nearly every corner of the game plan. The schemes and play calls head coach Kevin Stefanski deployed this season were efficient in both the run and pass game, and Chubb is certainly looking forward to another season of growth under Stefanski's tutelage.

"Kevin, he is a great coach," Chubb said. "This system he has brought in, it speaks for itself. There are ways for everyone to have success on our side of the ball. Not only that, it's a really good offense.

"He is just what he is about. He is about work. That's what I like. He's not going to sugar coat anything. He will tell you how it is. He pushes us."

Chubb doesn't always need an inspiring head coach for motivation to push himself, though. Whenever he's needed motivation, he's always taken a team-first approach.

If the Browns are winning football games, he's been happy.

When they lose, he's immediately turned his focus to the next game.

So after the Browns' season came to an end Sunday, his motivation to get better reached a new peak. That's how Chubb has approached each offseason since his rookie year in 2018, and he's always managed to come back the next year with even more production.

Sunday's result will sit in his mind all offseason, but it will only help him get better.