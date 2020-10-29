Kareem Hunt rides success in passing game, continues to find ways to score

Kareem Hunt has always taken pride in being a running back capable of doing more than running the football.

He originally added his name to the list of top running backs in the NFL in 2017, when he led the league in rushing yards as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs and gashed opposing defenses with his fearless style of running. The Browns loved Hunt's rushing game when they signed him as a free agent in 2019, but that wasn't the only characteristic of Hunt's game that made him great.

Hunt is one of the best pass-catching backs in the NFL, too, and those skills have set Hunt apart from other running backs so far this season. He leads all running backs with four receiving touchdowns, and his reliability in catching the football and making big gains after the catch have given Hunt one of the biggest roles in Cleveland's offense.

"I pride myself on being a back that can do it all," he said. "I can be out there on all downs. I've been working on that my whole life, so when I get the opportunity to make plays, I can make them."

From a rushing perspective, the Browns haven't found nearly as many big play opportunities in recent weeks. After rushing for more than 150 yards in four consecutive games from Weeks 2-4, Cleveland totaled 124 rushing yards in Week 5 against the Colts and was limited to 75 and 82 yards, respectively, in Weeks 6 and 7.