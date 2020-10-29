Cup of Joe: Overcoming Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury will require entire offense to accept its new reality and step up

Losing Odell is demoralizing from two standpoints. One, obviously, you're losing the talent itself, and you lose the section of the playbook that specifically is for that player. You're talking about a star receiver that probably has a package of plays specifically to highlight what they do well. For Odell, he's so explosive, takes the top off of a defense and make every catch. There was probably a large segment of the passing game, especially in those play-action passes, that were designed specifically to get Odell the ball. Although the Browns seemingly did a nice job replacing him from what we saw last weekend, nobody's going to be able to replace Odell. You kind of have to start specializing in the other parts of the playbook to feature the guys that are left.

The Browns also — and this is important — have to overcome the emotional letdown that you have when you lose a leader. For the most part in the NFL, if you want to be a leader, it's first and foremost about performance. You have to be a great player that makes great plays. Then, people look up to you and then follow your lead. Odell has been that, especially this season for the Browns. Losing that emotional part of the team leaves a void. There's a vacuum there, and it becomes a matter of who's going to step into that void.

The Browns are really lucky because they have Jarvis Landry, who is a tremendous leader and a great player, and he can help fill that void. But it's going to be on the whole team to replace a guy like Odell, especially the whole offense. Everybody has to lift their play and bounce back. The question of how quickly they're going to be able to move forward is how quickly they accept the reality of Odell is not coming back this season and how quickly they try to make the most of the current situation and move forward.