Browns O-line believes it's just getting started

The Browns finished the regular season ranked third in the NFL with an average of 148.4 rushing yards per game — up nine spots from its 12th-place ranking in 2019. Cleveland allowed just 26 sacks — down 15 from the 41 it allowed the previous season.

The guys up front who always seem to prefer anonymity couldn't run from this kind of improvement without a little individual recognition.

G Joel Bitonio landed in his third straight Pro Bowl and was named Monday to the PFWA's All-NFL team. Conklin garnered first-team honors from the AP and PFWA. Wyatt Teller, who emerged as one of the league's best guards but had his season short-circuited by multiple injuries, earned second-team AP honors. Wills was named Tuesday to PFWA's All-Rookie team.

Simply put, the guys up front made life easier for Baker Mayfield and the Browns running backs any time the ball was in their hands.

"Those guys did an amazing job all year," RB Nick Chubb said. "I know it was probably hard for them because every game somebody new was out, having to go in and adjust with all of the different communication and all of the different things that they do to be a great O-line. Props to them because they did a great job. They were just great. They made everything happen for us."

Here's the best part: They expect to be even better next season, and there's plenty of reasons to believe they will be.

All of the maneuvering before the 2020 season set up the group to come back in full for 2021. That will allow them to establish even better chemistry than what they were able to cultivate during a 2020 offseason that was as light on on-field time as any in recent memory because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think offensive lines always get stronger the longer they play together and the more experience they have together," said Tretter, who hasn't missed a game since the Browns signed him in 2017. "There is kind of an unspoken language on the offensive line where the more reps you get with another player, the more comfortable you are and you do not even have to say anything and you just know what the other guy is thinking. The longer a group can stay together and have that continuity, the better that group will play as the years go on."

There's also the anticipated development of the unit's two youngest players, Wills and Teller.

Wills faced a tall task entering his first NFL season even before all of the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the former Alabama star adjusted nicely and looked the part of a cornerstone left tackle despite never playing the position in college.