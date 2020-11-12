News & Notes: Wyatt Teller hopes short-term patience turns into long-term success

Wyatt Teller wishes he'd already returned from his calf injury. The bulldozing Browns right guard just takes solace in the belief his patience will pay off in a big way down the stretch.

Teller returned to practice Monday and was listed as a limited participant Wednesday. He's hoping the extra week of rest afforded by the team's bye will benefit him not only this Sunday if he's able to play, but also throughout the second half of the season.

The last thing Teller wants to do is re-aggravate the injury and go through another three-game stretch where he's not able to help his teammates on the field.

"It has been a process the past four weeks," Teller said. "I wanted to make it back, but I do not want the same injury to be nagging all year. You definitely want to take advantage of the bye week, take advantage of the couple weeks that I had off and come back with a vengeance to get this game back on track."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has said he'll wait until Friday to make a determination on the status of Teller and Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb. Getting back one of the players promises to be a boost for a Browns running game that has stalled out a bit after its hot start. The return of both would be even more significant, especially as the Browns hit a patch of their schedule with opponents that have struggled to stop the run.

"I pray that I can get back and I can start working through," Teller said. "I did not have to relearn to walk. There is still getting back to the speed of the game and all this different stuff. I think that a big part of it is really getting back into it. That starts this week. I got to practice a little bit more and steadily practiced more. I pray, but we do not know. That is Coach's decision."

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Teller's return, whenever it is, could bring an "edge" back to the Browns offensive line, which has otherwise held its own with veteran Chris Hubbard filling in for Teller.