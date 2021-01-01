News & Notes: Baker Mayfield 'locked in'

Baker Mayfield came out firing at Wednesday's practice, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt couldn't recall seeing any of his passes hit the ground.

Because of contact tracing in the wake of two positive COVID-19 tests, the Browns didn't hit the field until 4:30 p.m. for their first practice since Sunday's disappointing loss to the Jets. The delay certainly didn't hinder Mayfield, who had "a perfect day," Van Pelt said.

The Browns will be looking for more of the same as the week progresses as they prepare for Sunday's must-win showdown with the Steelers.

"Practice yesterday was incredible," Van Pelt said Thursday. "He threw the ball with extreme accuracy. Everything was perfect. I think he had the perfect day of practice. I know he is locked in. He is dialed in. Now, we just have to go with the bumps in the road here and then turn it loose on gameday."

Van Pelt said he noticed Mayfield walk into the facility with "a little bit of a surly mood," and Van Pelt loved it.

"I could tell that he was locked in and ready to go," Van Pelt said. "He ripped every ball he threw and bounced one off of a helmet that was just absolutely fired. He was locked in. We did not have a long practice, but he was perfect, and yes, statistically, yes."

After Wednesday's practice, Mayfield said the Browns were treating Sunday's game as the start of their playoffs. If Cleveland wins Sunday, it will clinch its first trip to the postseason since 2002, and Mayfield expressed confidence the Steelers would get the best version of the Browns after last week's setback to the Jets.

Mayfield said he's had his back against the wall plenty of times throughout his career, and this was merely the latest occasion. That was more music to Van Pelt's ears.