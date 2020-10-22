Jarvis Landry playing through the pain and serving as a key leader

Landry doesn't even like missing practice, but that's been something he's come to terms with over the past two seasons. Last year, it was to alleviate the pain he felt in his ailing hip, which he addressed this offseason with surgery. This year, it's been partly to manage his recovery from that surgery and, more recently, to ease the pain he feels from that broken rib.

Landry didn't practice on the Wednesday or Thursday last week leading up to the Steelers game. He was a limited participant Wednesday as the Browns began their preparations for the Bengals.

"It's Cleveland, right? It's blue collar. Whatever it takes," Landry said. "And I think that we have that mindset and that mentality here. These guys come and show that each and every day. But we want to be smart. We want to protect our guys as well. But if they can go, you know we always like for them to be out there at least participating."

Fiery on the field, Landry has been a calming influence away from it. That's been vital for the Browns this week as they evaluate what went wrong in Pittsburgh and look ahead to a big game in Cincinnati.